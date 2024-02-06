All sections
NewsOctober 4, 2024

Names of applicants for interim City Council seat disclosed in council agenda

Cape Girardeau City Council to appoint interim Ward 5 council member Monday.

Nathan Gladden avatar
Nathan Gladden
Cape Girardeau City Hall at 44 N. Lorimier St. in downtown Cape Girardeau.
Cape Girardeau City Hall at 44 N. Lorimier St. in downtown Cape Girardeau.Nathan Gladden ~ ngladden@semissourian.com

The Cape Girardeau City Council will appoint a person to the empty Ward 5 council seat Monday, Oct. 7, at City Hall. The person will serve until a special election is held.

The city has to appoint an interim council member because former Councilman Rhett Pierce resigned after being arrested on one count of drug trafficking and two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm. After his resignation, an application process was set up for the seat.

The applicants had to provide proof of 90-plus day residency in Ward 5 and a financial disclosure to submit to City Clerk Gayle Conrad by 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4.

Per the agenda report, the residents the council will choose from are Ryan Essex, Tamara Givens, Rachel Huebel, Bryan Johnson, James Lawrence, Eric Redinger and former Ward 5 councilwoman Shannon Truxel.

The appointed council member will serve until at least the April election.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

