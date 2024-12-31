All sections
NewsDecember 31, 2024

Lawsuit against City of Cape Girardeau regarding alleyway use moves to federal court

A lawsuit against the City of Cape Girardeau over alleyway use is moving to federal court. Plaintiffs allege unlawful restrictions and seek damages, citing federal law violations in property rights.

Nathan Gladden avatar
Nathan Gladden
Owners of Roni's Mac Bar, 716 Broadway, in downtown Cape Girardeau seek to use the alley next to their building for a drive-thru. The building, formerly the home of Flesh Hound Tattoo Studio, is between Dollar General's Broadway location and North Sprigg Street in a group of buildings that includes the now-closed Broadway Pharmacy. Photo was taken Oct. 23.
Owners of Roni's Mac Bar, 716 Broadway, in downtown Cape Girardeau seek to use the alley next to their building for a drive-thru. The building, formerly the home of Flesh Hound Tattoo Studio, is between Dollar General's Broadway location and North Sprigg Street in a group of buildings that includes the now-closed Broadway Pharmacy. Photo was taken Oct. 23.Nathan Gladden ~ ngladden@semissourian.com

The lawsuit filed against the City of Cape Girardeau, KEENMAC LLC and SEMO Cardinal Group LLC may be heading to federal court for involving questions of federal law.

The plaintiffs in the case, Athena Property Group LLC, APG Limited LLC, Shiloh LLC and Remedy Capital LLC filed a lawsuit against the City of Cape Girardeau, KEENMAC LLC and SEMO Cardinal Group LLC regarding the city’s decision to issue the special-use permit for the use of an alleyway to KEENMAC LLC for the Roni's Mac Bar restaurant drive-through. The plaintiffs claimed in their petition that the actions of the defendant have "unreasonably and unlawfully" restricted the plaintiffs’ drive-through access and rights to the alley and have suffered damages in excess of $25,000.

According to the notice of removal of the lawsuit to federal court, the plaintiff's claim of "inverse condemnation" involves questions of federal law.

The second count of the plaintiff's petition concerning inverse condemnation claims the "defendants have deprived Plaintiffs of their property rights without due process of law and have taken Plaintiffs’ property rights for private or public purpose without compensation".

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

