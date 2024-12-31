The lawsuit filed against the City of Cape Girardeau, KEENMAC LLC and SEMO Cardinal Group LLC may be heading to federal court for involving questions of federal law.

The plaintiffs in the case, Athena Property Group LLC, APG Limited LLC, Shiloh LLC and Remedy Capital LLC filed a lawsuit against the City of Cape Girardeau, KEENMAC LLC and SEMO Cardinal Group LLC regarding the city’s decision to issue the special-use permit for the use of an alleyway to KEENMAC LLC for the Roni's Mac Bar restaurant drive-through. The plaintiffs claimed in their petition that the actions of the defendant have "unreasonably and unlawfully" restricted the plaintiffs’ drive-through access and rights to the alley and have suffered damages in excess of $25,000.