Surgeon, author set to speak at NAACP event Nov. 2 in Cape Girardeau

The Cape Girardeau chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), Branch 4058, will hold its Annual Freedom Fund Dinner with doors opening at 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at the Shawnee Park Center, 835 S. West End Blvd in Cape Girardeau.
During the banquet, the NAACP chapter will recognize various individuals with awards. Patricia McBride, president of the local chapter, will present a President’s Award to an executive committee member. A Community Service Award and the Dr. Edward M. Spicer Excellence in Education Award also will be granted.
This year’s featured speaker is William Cooper, a cardiothoracic surgeon born and raised in Hayti with more than 30 years of health care experience under his belt.
“When we look at a speaker for the event, we always try to have someone that has lived in the area to come back and share their experience,” McBride said.
In addition to being an experienced physician, Cooper is a published author, having written a book on heart attacks, and is a decadeslong member of the Army Reserve. He owns two consulting firms and has been recognized for his work by numerous media outlets.
“Since this is an NAACP dinner, and I happen to be an African American, and since it’s during the month of November, I will probably focus on those two aspects. The interplay of racial justice medicine, which is what my profession is, and also being a veteran of 35 years retired from the Army Reserve,” Cooper said.
He said he has spoken at one other NAACP event some 20 years ago in Georgia.
The local NAACP chapter has committees regarding issues such as education and voting rights. Much of their work focuses on south Cape Girardeau.
“We like to support south Cape. We’re trying to revitalize and reenergize south Cape and encourage the residents in that area to get out and come to an event that is right there in their community and not have to drive all the way across town,” McBride said.
From her experience as a poll worker, McBride said she knows many people in that region either are not registered to vote or their registration has lapsed.
Helping residents become registered plays into the theme of the banquet, “Empowering Democracy: Where Mind, Body and Soul Unite”.
The 2023 Freedom Fund Dinner, also held on the first Saturday in November at the Shawnee Park Center, was the first such event since the coronavirus pandemic. That year’s event aimed to raise money for a scholarship to go to a deserving Southeast Missouri State University student, and they were able to reach the $10,000 endowment mark thanks to the dinner.
McBride described the Freedom Fund Dinner as her organization’s most important event.
“It’s the biggest fundraiser that we have and we have to raise every dime. We depend on donations, we depend on ticket sales … it’s a community involvement and a community that I don't think they realize how much they help us,” she said.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.