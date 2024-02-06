The Cape Girardeau County commissioners said they would discuss a property tax credit for senior citizens sometime in the new year.

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson signed Missouri Senate Bill 190 into law in July 2023. The legislation authorizes Missouri counties to grant property tax credits to senior citizens, provided the counties have adopted ordinances authorizing such credits.

Senate Bill 756, signed by Parson in July 2024, amended the earlier bill so that taxpayers aged 62 or older who receive retirement income from pensions, not just those eligible for Social Security retirement benefits, can take advantage of the property tax credit. It took effect Aug. 28.