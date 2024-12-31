All sections
NewsDecember 31, 2024

Cape Girardeau-based TikTok personality arrested for alleged burglary, property damage of residence

Cape Girardeau TikTok influencer Corey Pech, with over 436k followers, was arrested for alleged burglary and property damage. Police found him in a residence with evidence of forced entry.

Nathan Gladden avatar
Nathan Gladden
Corey Pech
Corey Pech

A Cape Girardeau man was arrested on Saturday, Dec. 21, for alleged burglary and property damage at a residence.

According to the probable cause statement, a police officer allegedly found Pech, 29, inside a residence after he observed a broken glass window with blood and human flesh on the broken piece of glass. The officer also observed a broken door knob on the concrete walkout of the apartment building's west side.

The document states that after officers spoke to the victim they determined that Pech had allegedly broken through the window into the residence and attempted to enter the bedroom of the victim.

"[Pech allegedly] made numerous statements that caused extreme emotional distress and caused her to fear for (victim) her life," the document states.

Pech has 436,100 followers and 26.5 million likes on TikTok. His pinned videos on his profile have more than a million views, and his latest video was posted on Dec. 18.

Pech is being held in lieu of a $100,000 bond. Pech's bond review hearing is scheduled for Monday, Jan. 6, at Cape Girardeau County Courthouse.

