A Cape Girardeau man was arrested on Saturday, Dec. 21, for alleged burglary and property damage at a residence.

According to the probable cause statement, a police officer allegedly found Pech, 29, inside a residence after he observed a broken glass window with blood and human flesh on the broken piece of glass. The officer also observed a broken door knob on the concrete walkout of the apartment building's west side.

The document states that after officers spoke to the victim they determined that Pech had allegedly broken through the window into the residence and attempted to enter the bedroom of the victim.