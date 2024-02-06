Something from a tree

I took this photo Thursday, April 11. What you see here are tiny berries growing on the limb of a native North American red mulberry tree. In early April the red mulberry tree begins to put on new leaves along with new fruits.

At first the tiny berries are green and toxic. Do not eat them when they are green. By late June into July, the red mulberry fruits will ripen to a dark purple color. If you pick the ripe mulberries, the sweet juice will stain your hands. No harm will come to you from your stained hands. It will wear off in a few days.