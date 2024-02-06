All sections
April 20, 2024

Something from a tree

Discover the native North American red mulberry tree: its berries start green and toxic in April, ripening to sweet, dark purple by late June. Learn about its unique traits and culinary uses.

Aaron Horrell
Aaron Horrell
story image illustation
Aaron Horrell

I took this photo Thursday, April 11. What you see here are tiny berries growing on the limb of a native North American red mulberry tree. In early April the red mulberry tree begins to put on new leaves along with new fruits.

At first the tiny berries are green and toxic. Do not eat them when they are green. By late June into July, the red mulberry fruits will ripen to a dark purple color. If you pick the ripe mulberries, the sweet juice will stain your hands. No harm will come to you from your stained hands. It will wear off in a few days.

There are many different kinds of mulberry trees across much of the world. But the red mulberry is the only one native to North America. Its berries are good in desserts. Many kinds of birds will try to get the berries before you do.

You may find mulberry trees growing wild in Southeast Missouri that produce white berries. Those are invasives that were brought here from China.

Aaron Horrell
