More than 300 participants have registered for the fourth annual Mary Mingle 5K, a holiday-themed run/walk hosted by the Community Counseling Center Foundation, set for Saturday, Dec. 7.
As of Tuesday, Dec. 3, 313 people have registered to participate in the race supporting mental health services across Bollinger, Cape Girardeau, Madison, Perry and Ste. Genevieve counties.
“We are thrilled with the overwhelming number of registrations this year,” Michelle Ramsey, executive director of the Community Counseling Center Foundation, said in a news release. “It’s a wonderful opportunity to come together as a community and support a great cause while enjoying the festivities of the season.”
The race begins at 8 a.m. at Mary Jane bourbon + smokehouse, 1107 Broadway in Cape Girardeau, and winds through the downtown area before finishing at Minglewood Brewery at 121 Broadway. Participants are encouraged to “dress in their most festive attire and join in the holiday spirit.”
Registration costs $35 from Wednesday until race day, and all proceeds go to the CCC Foundation. No refunds will be issued.
First through third place in each age group will receive Christmas ornaments in place of medals, and prizes will be awarded to the “largest jolly posse” and “most ridiculous holiday get-up.”
For more information about the event, or to donate, visit www.cccntr.com/events or contact Ramsey at (573) 450-4675 or email her at mramsey@cccntr.com.