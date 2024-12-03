All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
EventsDecember 3, 2024

More than 300 runners to hit the streets for Mary Mingle 5K supporting mental health

Over 300 runners are set for the Mary Mingle 5K, a festive event supporting mental health services in several counties. The race kicks off at 8 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at Mary Jane bourbon + smokehouse in Cape Girardeau.

Southeast Missourian
Participants cross the finish line during the 2023 Mary Mingle 5K in Cape Girardeau.
Participants cross the finish line during the 2023 Mary Mingle 5K in Cape Girardeau.Courtesy Community Counseling Center Foundation, file

More than 300 participants have registered for the fourth annual Mary Mingle 5K, a holiday-themed run/walk hosted by the Community Counseling Center Foundation, set for Saturday, Dec. 7.

As of Tuesday, Dec. 3, 313 people have registered to participate in the race supporting mental health services across Bollinger, Cape Girardeau, Madison, Perry and Ste. Genevieve counties.

“We are thrilled with the overwhelming number of registrations this year,” Michelle Ramsey, executive director of the Community Counseling Center Foundation, said in a news release. “It’s a wonderful opportunity to come together as a community and support a great cause while enjoying the festivities of the season.”

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The race begins at 8 a.m. at Mary Jane bourbon + smokehouse, 1107 Broadway in Cape Girardeau, and winds through the downtown area before finishing at Minglewood Brewery at 121 Broadway. Participants are encouraged to “dress in their most festive attire and join in the holiday spirit.”

Registration costs $35 from Wednesday until race day, and all proceeds go to the CCC Foundation. No refunds will be issued.

First through third place in each age group will receive Christmas ornaments in place of medals, and prizes will be awarded to the “largest jolly posse” and “most ridiculous holiday get-up.”

For more information about the event, or to donate, visit www.cccntr.com/events or contact Ramsey at (573) 450-4675 or email her at mramsey@cccntr.com.

Story Tags
Community Counseling Center Foundation
Advertisement
Related
Community Counseling Center FoundationNov. 27
Supporting Mental Health in Southeast Missouri: The Communit...
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy