More than 300 participants have registered for the fourth annual Mary Mingle 5K, a holiday-themed run/walk hosted by the Community Counseling Center Foundation, set for Saturday, Dec. 7.

As of Tuesday, Dec. 3, 313 people have registered to participate in the race supporting mental health services across Bollinger, Cape Girardeau, Madison, Perry and Ste. Genevieve counties.

“We are thrilled with the overwhelming number of registrations this year,” Michelle Ramsey, executive director of the Community Counseling Center Foundation, said in a news release. “It’s a wonderful opportunity to come together as a community and support a great cause while enjoying the festivities of the season.”