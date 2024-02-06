Cape Rock Water Treatment Plant nears fix for clarifier issue

The City of Cape Girardeau announced that engineers made significant progress in fixing clarifier 1 at the Cape Rock Water Treatment Plant on Tuesday, March 4.

Clarifier 1's failure, announced by the city Feb. 12, has reduced the city’s water production capacity and raised concerns about meeting the expected increased demand during the summer. With one of the clarifiers offline, the plant can produce only “4.95 million gallons of water per day”, while the Ramsey Branch Water Treatment Plant adds 2 million gallons per day.

The failure of clarifier 1 was attributed to a broken carbon steel shaft to the rake on the machine.

According to a City of Cape Girardeau newsletter, custom-designed replacement parts will be "fabricated and installed in clarifier 1". Assistant city manager Trevor Pulley told the Southeast Missourian that Fabtech is manufacturing the parts for the clarifier.

"We are very hopeful that Clarifier 1 could be repaired in the coming weeks, before water demand starts to spike in May," Pulley says in the newsletter.