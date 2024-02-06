Cape Rock Water Treatment Plant nears fix for clarifier issue

The City of Cape Girardeau announced that engineers made significant progress in fixing clarifier 1 at the Cape Rock Water Treatment Plant on Tuesday, March 4.
Clarifier 1's failure, announced by the city Feb. 12, has reduced the city’s water production capacity and raised concerns about meeting the expected increased demand during the summer. With one of the clarifiers offline, the plant can produce only “4.95 million gallons of water per day”, while the Ramsey Branch Water Treatment Plant adds 2 million gallons per day.
The failure of clarifier 1 was attributed to a broken carbon steel shaft to the rake on the machine.
According to a City of Cape Girardeau newsletter, custom-designed replacement parts will be "fabricated and installed in clarifier 1". Assistant city manager Trevor Pulley told the Southeast Missourian that Fabtech is manufacturing the parts for the clarifier.
"We are very hopeful that Clarifier 1 could be repaired in the coming weeks, before water demand starts to spike in May," Pulley says in the newsletter.
The newsletter states the solution was found through a collaboration involving the city staff and Alliance Water Resources, along with consulting engineers and "industry specialists". According to the announcement, the condition of clarifier 2 is being evaluated to see if other repairs are necessary.
Pulley told the Southeast Missourian the cost to fix the clarifier is not yet known, as the city also will have the second clarifier evaluated. He stressed that the water system is still producing quality water while the clarifier issues are being addressed.
The newsletter states that long-term concerns remain about the infrastructure of the treatment and distribution system.
"City leaders are actively refining plans to secure funding for these necessary improvements," the newsletter states.
