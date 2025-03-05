Former Southeast Missourian editor Joe Sullivan passes away at 79

Former Southeast Missourian editor Joe Sullivan passed away at the age of 79.

Sullivan grew up in Piedmont and married Marjorie Jean Nichols on June 19, 1965. Sullivan also had two sons, Jason Patrick and Brendan Giles Sullivan. Nichols passed away July 31, 2021.

Joe Sullivan started as the Southeast Missourian's news director June 27, 1994. He came to Cape Girardeau from Topeka, Kansas, where he was the executive director for the Topeka Capital-Journal. Sullivan also was a reporter at The Kansas City Star and an editor with the Wall Street Journal.

Southeast Missourian publisher Jon Rust states Sullivan had an understated sense of humor and a love for cats.

“From his time with the Wall Street Journal to working and raising a family in Idaho and serving as editor in Topeka, Kansas, Joe brought powerful perspective and deep experience to Cape Girardeau. He also brought an understated sense of humor and a penchant for writing about cats and his humble upbringing in Kelo Valley, both which were loved by Southeast Missourian readers. As a manager, he sought to improve the newsroom each year by elevating the lower quarter by training or moving them out," Rust said. "He was a friend, who could tell a tale among the best who ever lived. He and his late wife Marge were an accomplished couple, and his sons are successful on both coasts. My heart goes out to the two of them. Joe led quite the remarkable life."

After joining the Southeast Missourian as editor, he started writing a column called the "River City Journal" on July 22, 1994, with his last column published Nov. 2, 2018. Sullivan won second place in the best humor columnist category in the Missouri Press Association Foundation's Better Newspaper Contest in September 2005.

Sullivan was elected to the Saint Francis Medical Center Foundation Board of Directors in November 1997 and became president-elect of the Cape Girardeau Rotary Club in June 1999.

Bob Miller was named Southeast Missourian editor when Sullivan became a full-time editorial page editor and news consultant in August 2008.

Miller is currently the Southeast Missourian's health reporter. He said Sullivan helped him better understand what good journalism looks like and to dig into issues deeper.