The Cape Girardeau City Council approved demolition contracts for buildings deemed as "dangerous" at its Monday, March 3, meeting at City Hall.
The council unanimously approved the consent agenda, including the authorization of two demolition contracts, one with Twin Cedars Tree LLC and one with Steve's Hauling and Excavating LLC.
According to the council agenda report, the contract with Twin Cedar Tree for building demolition at 1226 Ranney Ave. The city received four bids for the project that ranged from $5,200 to $8,183, with Twin Cedars Tree being the lowest.
The agenda report states the contract with Steve's Hauling and Excavating is for five condemned buildings at 301 Mill St., 915 Hickory St., 107 S. Hanover St., 1024 Jefferson Ave. and 27 S. Benton St.
"The building supervisor issued an order to repair or demolish each building by a certain deadline. The deadlines have passed, and none of the property owners have taken action to comply with their respective orders," the report states.
The bids for the five buildings were divided, with four of the buildings bid on as a group and the structure on Benton bid separately. The document states the bids for the four buildings ranged from $27,300 to $35,600 and the bids for 27 S. Benton ranged from $7,600 to $13,900. Steve's Hauling and Exacavating was the lowest bidder for both demolitions.
The report states condemnation budget funds will cover the cost of demolition for all the buildings.
