The Cape Girardeau City Council approved demolition contracts for buildings deemed as "dangerous" at its Monday, March 3, meeting at City Hall.

The council unanimously approved the consent agenda, including the authorization of two demolition contracts, one with Twin Cedars Tree LLC and one with Steve's Hauling and Excavating LLC.

According to the council agenda report, the contract with Twin Cedar Tree for building demolition at 1226 Ranney Ave. The city received four bids for the project that ranged from $5,200 to $8,183, with Twin Cedars Tree being the lowest.