The Zonta Club of Cape Girardeau presented the Woman of Achievement at their annual luncheon and expo Friday, Nov. 15, at the Century Casino Cape Girardeau Event Center.
At the luncheon, the Zonta Club recognized three people with awards, including the Woman of Achievement award, which had five nominees — Nora Bouzihay, Brenna Keller, Sheila Long, Kalisha McLendon and Leah Reynolds.
McLendon, who is a Cross Trails Medical Center dentist, won the Woman of Achievement award. Kenny Rogers Children's Center director Michelle Fayette won the Celebration award and elementary teacher Carol Reimann won the Lifetime Achievement award.
Cape Girardeau Ward 2 Councilwoman Tameka Randle said in McLendon's nomination video that she doesn't do her work for people to see publicly but does so many things privately to help girls, women and oral health.
Zonta Club's Alix Gasser gave McLendon's biography at the event before she announced her award. She said McLendon has been an advocate for dental insurance expansion.
"Dr. Kalisha McLendon has dedicated her professional life to expanding health care access and improving oral health outcomes to underserved communities," Gasser said at the luncheon.
McLendon accepted her award and thanked multiple friends and family. She said it was humbling to stand with so many "incredible" women.
"What I'm coming to realize, being enough isn't about perfection. It's not about having all the right words or even the right answers, because I don't have them all the time. It's about being honest, showing up as your authentic self and trusting that your truth matters, even if the questions linger," McLendon said.
She said the award was not just an honor for her but for all the young women she serves and mentors. McLendon said she wanted her award to be a reminder that those young women can create "lasting change".
