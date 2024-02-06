The Zonta Club of Cape Girardeau presented the Woman of Achievement at their annual luncheon and expo Friday, Nov. 15, at the Century Casino Cape Girardeau Event Center.

At the luncheon, the Zonta Club recognized three people with awards, including the Woman of Achievement award, which had five nominees — Nora Bouzihay, Brenna Keller, Sheila Long, Kalisha McLendon and Leah Reynolds.

McLendon, who is a Cross Trails Medical Center dentist, won the Woman of Achievement award. Kenny Rogers Children's Center director Michelle Fayette won the Celebration award and elementary teacher Carol Reimann won the Lifetime Achievement award.

Cape Girardeau Ward 2 Councilwoman Tameka Randle said in McLendon's nomination video that she doesn't do her work for people to see publicly but does so many things privately to help girls, women and oral health.