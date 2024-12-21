Through the Woods: A beautiful pair

I captured this photo of a male and female northern cardinal in December 2020. Northern cardinals mate for life and are never very far from one another. The male is bright red. The female is buff, yet very beautiful in her own right.

These two were sitting comfortably on a limb as it snowed. Some songbirds, such as Carolina wrens, will seek shelter inside a barn, chicken house or other out-shed during a storm. But cardinals usually stay out in the weather and tough it out. They will puff out their chest feathers to help maintain body heat during cold weather.