Through the Woods: A beautiful pair

I captured this photo of a male and female northern cardinal in December 2020. Northern cardinals mate for life and are never very far from one another. The male is bright red. The female is buff, yet very beautiful in her own right.
These two were sitting comfortably on a limb as it snowed. Some songbirds, such as Carolina wrens, will seek shelter inside a barn, chicken house or other out-shed during a storm. But cardinals usually stay out in the weather and tough it out. They will puff out their chest feathers to help maintain body heat during cold weather.
Cardinals are a winter delight for most people who put out bird feeders. They love sunflower seeds, shelled or cracked, corn and peanuts.
Horrell is an artist and outdoorsman. He lives in Chaffee. He owns Painted Wren Art Gallery in Cape Girardeau.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.