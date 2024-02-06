Through the Woods: A 4-inch bluegill

Instead of scouting for deer sign the afternoon of Sunday, Nov. 3, I decided to enjoy one of my favorite outdoor activities for a few hours. I took a small tub of earthworms and went fishing for bluegill.

After catching a few keepers, I caught a small one about 4 inches long. The sun lit up the side of its face as I unhooked it. I had to photograph its beautiful face to show you. Small fish are always so very beautiful. I released it back into the water, thinking about how it took its beauty and hid in the water where nobody could see it.