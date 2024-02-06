All sections
CommunityNovember 9, 2024

Through the Woods: A 4-inch bluegill

A serene afternoon fishing for bluegill reveals the hidden beauty of a 4-inch catch. Discover why this small fish holds significance in Missouri and captivates the eye of an artist and outdoorsman.

Aaron Horrell avatar
Aaron Horrell
story image illustation
Submitted
Aaron Horrell
Aaron Horrell

Instead of scouting for deer sign the afternoon of Sunday, Nov. 3, I decided to enjoy one of my favorite outdoor activities for a few hours. I took a small tub of earthworms and went fishing for bluegill.

After catching a few keepers, I caught a small one about 4 inches long. The sun lit up the side of its face as I unhooked it. I had to photograph its beautiful face to show you. Small fish are always so very beautiful. I released it back into the water, thinking about how it took its beauty and hid in the water where nobody could see it.

The native bluegill is an important fish species in the state of Missouri. It is one of four fish species recommended for stocking in new farm ponds in Missouri. Bluegill can grow to over 14 inches long and weigh over 2 pounds, but most common are those between 8 and 10 inches long.

Horrell is an artist and outdoorsman. He lives in Chaffee. He owns Painted Wren Art Gallery in Cape Girardeau.

