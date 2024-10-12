All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
CommunityOctober 7, 2024

Senior Center Menus Oct. 7-11

Discover the delicious and varied menu options at Cape Girardeau and Jackson Senior Centers for Oct. 7-11, featuring hearty meals like Salisbury steak, chicken Cordon Bleu, and baked fish.

story image illustation

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Chicken sandwich or chili dog, warm-corn salad, pickled beets, potato chips, whole-grain bun and tropical fruit or German chocolate cake.

Tuesday: Salisbury steak or multi-bean soup, mashed potatoes, seasoned broccoli, whole-grain hot roll or crackers and chilled applesauce or apple-dump cake.

Wednesday: Hearty beef stew or roasted chicken thighs, spinach au gratin, squash casserole, whole-grain biscuit and chilled peaches or Oreo cheesecake.

Thursday: Pork roast or chicken pot pie, au gratin potatoes, green beans, Caesar salad, whole-grain hot roll and chilled pineapple or pumpkin crunch.

Friday: Baked or fried fish or smothered bratwurst, potato salad, vinegar coleslaw, whole-grain bread slice and sugar-free gelatin with bananas or cook's choice dessert.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Jackson

Monday: Patty melt with whole-grain bread or barbecued riblet on bun, broccoli, potato wedges and cinnamon applesauce or ice cream.

Tuesday: Chicken Cordon Bleu or kettle beef, Paco-blend veggies, mashed potatoes, roll and cheesecake or Mandarin oranges.

Wednesday: Chicken and dumplings or ground-beef stroganoff, spinach salad, carrots, roll and pears.

Thursday: Meatloaf or chicken tenders, au gratin potatoes, green beans, roll and peaches or peach cobbler.

Friday: Baked or fried fish or hot dog on bun, baked beans, coleslaw, hushpuppies and fruit salad.

Story Tags
Menus
Advertisement
Related
CommunityOct. 16
The Best Years: September 2024
CommunityOct. 16
October's supermoon pairs with a comet for a special nightti...
CommunityOct. 14
Pumpkin weighing 2,471 pounds wins California contest
CommunityOct. 14
Tips for keeping your wedding from becoming a political batt...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cowboy or cowgirl up
CommunityOct. 12
Cowboy or cowgirl up
Horrell: Is this a cruise ship?
CommunityOct. 12
Horrell: Is this a cruise ship?
Washington state woman calls 911 after being hounded by up to 100 raccoons
CommunityOct. 10
Washington state woman calls 911 after being hounded by up to 100 raccoons
Conservation Column: Celebrating autumn
CommunityOct. 9
Conservation Column: Celebrating autumn
Consider the 'minor bulbs' -- crocuses, snowdrops and more -- when planting for spring
CommunityOct. 8
Consider the 'minor bulbs' -- crocuses, snowdrops and more -- when planting for spring
Senior Moments Column: Head Start
CommunityOct. 7
Senior Moments Column: Head Start
Faces of Southeast Missouri: Scott Raines
CommunityOct. 5
Faces of Southeast Missouri: Scott Raines
Is this a monarch butterfly?
CommunityOct. 4
Is this a monarch butterfly?
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy