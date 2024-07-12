Club news 12-7-24

The John Guild Chapter, National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution of Jackson dedicated a DAR America 250 marker at the entrance to the Jackson City Cemetery located at the south end of Hope Street on Nov. 11. The marker is intended to draw awareness to the dedication of the men and women who sacrificed so much to win our independence. This marker and placement are also intended to draw awareness to the upcoming 250th Anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence. It is the chapter's hope that this is just one of many celebrations in our community to celebrate the birth of our country.
The cemetery was chosen as a site for the marker because it has a revolutionary patriot, Robert Brevard, buried there, in addition to several Past Regents of the chapter. The chapter was honored to have state officers present to help dedicate this marker. The MSSDAR State Regent, Lisa Parks, took part in the ceremony and stayed in town to ride in the Annual Veterans Day Parade. The Chapter is honored to be able to provide this little piece of history to the community.
Kage FCE Club
The KAGE Family and Community Education Club meeting was called to order by president Jobyna Daume on Nov. 14 at the Cape Girardeau Senior Center.
The devotion was given by Judie Herbst titled "Blessings Counted."
Sarah Ross and Daume delivered the food items to the Salvation Army for its Thanksgiving dinner. Some food items also were donated to the Boy Scout food drive. Last month, hats and gloves were taken to the Cape Girardeau County Health Department; a total of 22 pairs of gloves and 20 hats. The club's project for December will be Christmas for the Elderly.
Herbst read a thank-you note from the Alzheimer's Association for the club's donation.
Ross has checked on certificates for 4-H outstanding volunteers. She also went over some of the Southeast District Meeting highlights. Phyllis Flanigan was reelected to the position of director. We had speakers, Kent Wilfong, who updated the district on the status of the church lost by fire and told the group how they have managed to have services with the help of other churches. Members also heard from Mike Fleetwood on the progress of building for disabled people.
Since Kage is celebrating 80 years of service, Herbst presented a history lesson. On Jan. 13, 1944, nine ladies formed the Kage Economics and Extension Club, which met on the second Thursday each month. The club still meets on this date. The original dues were 5 cents per month, then 10 cents, increasing up to the current amount. The club name was changed to Missouri Homemakers (MEHD) and is now the Family and Community Education. The club did and continues to do volunteer work, participate in service projects, have up-to-date programs for families and have some fun. Some of the programs in the early days were making cheddar cheese, making clothes from flour sacks, hat making, producing flowers from corn shucks and hosiery.
Jane Clark hosted an international high tea at her home. Each year, the organization highlights a country to learn about a different culture, and often food is prepared. Members have learned about Chilean food, Mexican food and Asian food.
The club has applied for and received several grants for community projects. Members have worked at the Southeast District Fair, volunteering with 4-H and judging their work.
The current president is Daume and the incoming president for 2025 will be Ross.
The next meeting will be the club's Christmas meeting. It will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, at the New Bridge Center in Jackson. Daume will host.
