Club news 12-7-24

The John Guild Chapter, National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution of Jackson dedicated a DAR America 250 marker at the entrance to the Jackson City Cemetery located at the south end of Hope Street on Nov. 11. The marker is intended to draw awareness to the dedication of the men and women who sacrificed so much to win our independence. This marker and placement are also intended to draw awareness to the upcoming 250th Anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence. It is the chapter's hope that this is just one of many celebrations in our community to celebrate the birth of our country.

The cemetery was chosen as a site for the marker because it has a revolutionary patriot, Robert Brevard, buried there, in addition to several Past Regents of the chapter. The chapter was honored to have state officers present to help dedicate this marker. The MSSDAR State Regent, Lisa Parks, took part in the ceremony and stayed in town to ride in the Annual Veterans Day Parade. The Chapter is honored to be able to provide this little piece of history to the community.

Kage FCE Club

The KAGE Family and Community Education Club meeting was called to order by president Jobyna Daume on Nov. 14 at the Cape Girardeau Senior Center.

The devotion was given by Judie Herbst titled "Blessings Counted."

Sarah Ross and Daume delivered the food items to the Salvation Army for its Thanksgiving dinner. Some food items also were donated to the Boy Scout food drive. Last month, hats and gloves were taken to the Cape Girardeau County Health Department; a total of 22 pairs of gloves and 20 hats. The club's project for December will be Christmas for the Elderly.

Herbst read a thank-you note from the Alzheimer's Association for the club's donation.