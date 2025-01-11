Senior Center Menus for Jan. 13-17

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Beef stroganoff or chicken Alfredo pasta, Brussels sprouts, glazed carrots, whole-grain garlic bread and warm cinnamon apples or apple dump cake.

Tuesday: Almond Dijon chicken or country-fried steak, mashed potatoes, green beans, whole-grain hot roll and blushing pears or dusted brownie.

Wednesday: Ham and beans or Tater Tot casserole, seasoned cabbage, stewed tomatoes, cornbread and crackers and pineapple and cottage cheese or pineapple cake.

Thursday: Oven-fried chicken or beef French dip sandwich, California-blend veggies, green pea salad, whole-grain hot roll or bun and sugar-free peach crisp or iced spice cake.

Friday: Cheeseburger or fried fish, seasoned potato wedges, creamy coleslaw, whole-grain bread and mixed fruit or iced cherry cake.