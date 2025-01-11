All sections
CommunityJanuary 11, 2025

Senior Center Menus for Jan. 13-17

Check out the delicious meal options for seniors in Cape Girardeau and Jackson from Monday to Friday, Jan. 13-17, featuring a variety of comforting classics such as beef stroganoff, almond Dijon chicken, and cheeseburgers.

story image illustation

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Beef stroganoff or chicken Alfredo pasta, Brussels sprouts, glazed carrots, whole-grain garlic bread and warm cinnamon apples or apple dump cake.

Tuesday: Almond Dijon chicken or country-fried steak, mashed potatoes, green beans, whole-grain hot roll and blushing pears or dusted brownie.

Wednesday: Ham and beans or Tater Tot casserole, seasoned cabbage, stewed tomatoes, cornbread and crackers and pineapple and cottage cheese or pineapple cake.

Thursday: Oven-fried chicken or beef French dip sandwich, California-blend veggies, green pea salad, whole-grain hot roll or bun and sugar-free peach crisp or iced spice cake.

Friday: Cheeseburger or fried fish, seasoned potato wedges, creamy coleslaw, whole-grain bread and mixed fruit or iced cherry cake.

Jackson

Monday: Ham slice or boneless chicken wings, sweet potatoes, Brussels sprouts, roll and pineapple tidbits or ice cream.

Tuesday: Chicken breast fillet or sliced turkey, dressing, green beans, corn, roll and peaches or peach dump cake.

Wednesday: Beef macaroni casserole or chicken Tetrazzini, Italian-blend veggies, Parmesan peas, garlic bread and Jell-O with fruit.

Thursday: Oven-baked chicken or brat on bun, mashed potatoes, California-blend veggies, roll and apple dump cake or citrus salad.

Friday: Chili with beef and beans with peanut butter sandwich or baked or fried fish, coleslaw, potato wedges, crackers or cornbread and fruit cocktail.

Story Tags
senior center menus
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

