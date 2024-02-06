BEEF
Angus
Champion Cow/Calf: Hahs Farms, Friedheim
Champion Junior Heifer Calf: Birk Beef Cattle, Gordonville
Reserve Champion Junior Heifer Calf: Layne Murray, Dongola, Illlinois
Champion Heifer Calf: Hat Creek Genetics, Jackson
Reserve Champion Heifer Calf: Brandon Pliemann, Oak Ridge
Intermediate Champion Heifer: Jacob Bollinger, Sedgewickville
Reserve Intermediate Champion Heifer: Hahs Farms, Friedheim
Junior Champion Heifer: Kierstin Bollinger, Jackson
Reserve Junior Champion Heifer: Katherine Hendley, Bloomfield
Senior Champion Heifer: Wyatt Pohlman, Oak Ridge
Reserve Senior Champion Heifer: Hat Creek Genetics, Jackson
Grand Champion Heifer: Kierstin Bollinger, Jackson
Reserve Grand Champion Heifer: Jacob Bollinger, Sedgewickville
Champion Junior Bull Calf: Hat Creek Genetics, Jackson
Reserve Champion Junior Bull Calf: Hahs Farms, Friedheim
Champion Bull Calf: Katherine Hendley, Bloomfield
Reserve Champion Bull Calf: Butch’s Angus, Jackson
Intermediate Champion Bull: Birk Beef Cattle, Gordonville
Junior Champion Bull: Hope Birk, Jackson
Senior Champion Bull: Pohlman Angus Farms, Oak RidgeReserve Senior Champion Bull: Brandon Pleimann, Oak Ridge
Grand Champion Bull: Birk Beef Cattle, GordonvilleReserve Grand Champion Bull: Pohlman Angus Farms, Oak Ridge
Hereford
Grand Champion Cow/Calf: Charlotte Cook, Marble Hill
Champion Junior Heifer Calf: Emmalee Mueller, Perryville
Reserve Champion Junior Heifer Calf: Paige Henderson, Buffalo
Champion Heifer Calf: Paige Henderson, Buffalo
Reserve Champion Heifer Calf: AMR Cattle Company, Frohna
Intermediate Champion Heifer: Mason Mayfield, Patton
Reserve Intermediate Champion Heifer: Cody Cook, Marble Hill
Junior Champion Heifer: Emmalee Mueller, Perryville
Reserve Junior Champion Heifer: Phillip Mueller, Perryville
Senior Champion Heifer: AMR Cattle Company, FrohnaReserve Senior Champion Heifer: Rheinecker Farms, Cutler, Illlinois
Grand Champion Heifer: Emmalee Mueller, Perryville
Reserve Grand Champion Heifer: Paige Henderson, Buffalo
Champion Junior Bull Calf: Hat Creek Genetics, Jackson
Reserve Champion Junior Bull Calf: Emmalee Mueller, Perryville
Champion Bull Calf: Rheinecker Farms, Cutler, IlllinoisReserve Champion Bull Calf: Rheinecker Farms, Cutler, Illlinois
Junior Champion Bull: AMR Cattle Company, Frohna
Senior Champion Bull: AMR Cattle Company, Frohna
Grand Champion Bull: AMR Cattle Company, Frohna
Reserve Grand Champion Bull: Hat Creek Genetics, Jackson
Simmental
Grand Champion Cow/Calf: Shady Ridge Simmentals, Cape Girardeau
Reserve Grand Champion Cow/Calf: Dakota Kranawetter, Whitewater
Champion Junior Heifer Calf: Andrew Puchbauer, Friedheim
Reserve Champion Junior Heifer Calf: Andrew Puchbauer, Friedheim
Champion Heifer Calf: Emery Dunn, Goreville, Illlinois
Reserve Champion Heifer Calf: Lonnie Peetz, St. Joseph
Intermediate Champion Heifer: Kole Nothdurft, Advance
Reserve Intermediate Champion Heifer: Grant Meyer, Sedgewickville
Junior Champion Heifer: Campbell Belcher, Buncombe, Illlinois
Reserve Junior Champion Heifer: Andrew Puchbauer, Friedheim
Senior Champion Heifer: Hayley Hahs, Daisy
Reserve Senior Champion Heifer: Shady Ridge Simmentals, Cape Girardeau
Grand Champion Heifer: Campbell Belcher, Buncombe, Illlinois
Reserve Grand Champion Heifer: Kole Nothdurft, Advance
Champion Junior Bull Calf: Andrew Puchbauer, Friedheim
Reserve Champion Junior Bull Calf: Layne Murray, Dongola, Illlinois
Champion Bull Calf: Dakota Kranawetter, Whitewater
Intermediate Champion Bull: Grant Meyer, Sedgewickville
Grand Champion Bull: Grant Meyer, SedgewickvilleReserve Grand Champion Bull: Andrew Puchbauer, Friedheim
Shorthorn/Shorthorn+
Champion Junior Heifer Calf: Schabbing Shorthorn Farms, Cape Girardeau
Reserve Champion Junior Heifer Calf: Schabbing Shorthorn Farms, Cape Girardeau
Champion Heifer Calf: Hellwege Shorthorns, Altenburg
Reserve Champion Heifer Calf: Schabbing Shorthorn Farms, Cape Girardeau
Intermediate Champion Heifer: Ty Wright, Jackson
Junior Champion Heifer: Schabbing Shorthorn Farms, Cape Girardeau
Reserve Junior Champion Heifer: Ty Wright, Jackson
Senior Champion Heifer: Hellwege Shorthorns, Altenburg
Reserve Senior Champion Heifer: Ty Wright, Jackson
Grand Champion Heifer: Schabbing Shorthorn Farms, Cape Girardeau
Reserve Grand Champion Heifer: Schabbing Shorthorn Farms, Cape Girardeau
Champion Bull Calf: Hellwege Shorthorns, Altenburg
Reserve Champion Bull Calf: Schabbing Shorthorn Farms, Cape Girardeau
Grand Champion Bull: Hellwege Shorthorns, Altenburg
Reserve Grand Champion Bull: Schabbing Shorthorn Farms, Cape Girardeau
All Other Breeds
Champion Junior Heifer Calf: Snowy River Charolais, Sedgewickville
Reserve Champion Junior Heifer Calf: Myers Farm, Oak Ridge
Champion Heifer Calf: Ansley Palisch, Frohna
Reserve Champion Heifer Calf: Myers Farm, Oak Ridge
Intermediate Champion Heifer: Trevor Miller, Perryville
Reserve Intermediate Champion Heifer: Trevor Miller, Perryville
Junior Champion Heifer: Ava Asmus, Benton
Reserve Junior Champion Heifer: Austin Hunt, Frohna
Senior Champion Heifer: Hunter Aufdenberg, Burfordville
Reserve Senior Champion Heifer: Austin Hunt, Frohna
Grand Champion Heifer: Snowy River Charolais, Sedgewickville
Reserve Grand Champion Heifer: Ava Asmus, Benton
Champion Junior Bull Calf: Bailey Aufdenberg, Burfordville
Reserve Champion Junior Bull Calf: Trevor Miller, Perryville
Champion Bull Calf: Hunter Aufdenberg, Burfordville
Reserve Champion Bull Calf: Austin Hunt, Frohna
Intermediate Champion Bull: Trevor Miller, Perryville
Reserve Intermediate Champion Bull: Jeff Mueller, Altenburg
Grand Champion Bull: Bailey Aufdenberg, Burfordville
Reserve Grand Champion Bull: Hunter Aufdenberg, Burfordville
Commercial
Grand Champion Cow/Calf: Jaylie Walther, Jackson
Champion Junior Heifer Calf: Maebry Enderle, Jackson
Reserve Champion Junior Heifer Calf: Bridget Welker, Jackson
Champion Heifer Calf: Hailey Grace Goldsberry, Whitewater
Reserve Champion Heifer Calf: Mark Wessell, Cape Girardeau
Intermediate Champion Heifer: Shane Jansen, Whtiewater
Reserve Intermediate Champion Heifer: Harlow Cook, Jackson
Junior Champion Heifer: Mark Wessell, Cape Girardeau
Reserve Junior Champion Heifer: Mark Wessell, Cape Girardeau
Senior Champion Heifer: Shane Jansen, Whitewater
Reserve Champion Senior Heifer: Matthew Ruesler, Friedheim
Grand Champion Heifer: Mark Wessell, Cape Girardeau
Reserve Grand Champion Heifer: Mark Wessell, Cape Girardeau
DAIRY
Brown Swiss
Junior Champion Female: Robland Swiss, Jackson
Reserve Junior Champion Female: Robland Swiss, Jackson
Senior Champion Female: Robland Swiss, Jackson
Reserve Senior Champion Female: Robland Swiss, Jackson
Grand Champion Female: Robland Swiss, Jackson
Reserve Grand Champion Female: Robland Swiss, Jackson
Holstein
Junior Champion Female: Josh Walther, Jackson
Reserve Junior Champion Female: John Schoen, Jackson
Senior Champion Female: Josh Walther, Jackson
Reserve Senior Champion Female: Tricia Walther, Jackson
Grand Champion Female: Josh Walther, Jackson
Reserve Grand Champion Female: Tricia Walther, Jackson
Jersey
Junior Champion Female: Joe Kirchdoerfer, Cape Girardeau
Reserve Junior Champion Female: Joe Kirchdoerfer, Cape Girardeau
Senior Champion Female: Clayton Kirchdoerfer, Cape Girardeau
Reserve Senior Champion Female: Carl Kirchdoerfer, Cape Girardeau
Grand Champion Female: Clayton Kirchdoerfer, Cape Girardeau
Reserve Grand Champion Female: Carl Kirchdoerfer, Cape Girardeau
Milking Shorthorn
Junior Champion Female: Emmet Schomaker, Palmyra
Reserve Junior Champion Female: Emmet Schomaker, Palmyra
Senior Champion Female: Emmet Schomaker, Palmyra
Reserve Champion Female: Emmet Schomaker, Palmyra
Grand Champion Female: Emmet Schomaker, Palmyra
Reserve Grand Champion Female: Emmet Schomaker, Palmyra
Ayrshire
Junior Champion Female: Josh Walther, Jackson
Reserve Junior Champion Female: Emmet Schomaker, Palmyra
Senior Champion Female: Josh Walther, Jackson
Reserve Senior Champion Female: Emmet Schomaker, Palmyra
Grand Champion Female: Josh Walther, Jackson
Reserve Grand Champion Female: Emmet Schomaker, Palmyra
Guernsey
Junior Champion Female: Elizabeth Roedl, Edgewood, Illlinois
Reserve Junior Champion Female: Evelyn Roedl, Edgewood, Illlinois
Senior Champion Female: Evelyn Roedl, Edgewood, Illlinois
Reserve Senior Champion Female: Evelyn Roedl, Edgewood, Illlinois
Grand Champion Female: Evelyn Roedl, Edgewood, Illlinois
Reserve Grand Champion Female: Evelyn Roedl, Edgewood, Illlinois
DRAFT HORSES AND MULES
Draft Mules
Grand Champion Horse Mule: Dale Moreland, Dexter
Reserve Grand Champion Horse Mule: Dale Moreland, Dexter
Grand Champion Mare Mule: Stroder Farms, Whitewater
Reserve Grand Champion Mare Mule: Stroder Farms, Whitewater
Champion Miniature Mule: Dale Moreland, Dexter
Reserve Champion Miniature Mule: Jeffery Miller, Butler
Champion Pair of Mules: Stroder Farms, Whitewater
Draft Ponies
Champion Stallion: Steve Mangels, Oak Ridge
Reserve Champion Stallion: Steve Mangels, Oak Ridge
Champion Mare: Steve Mangels, Oak Ridge
Reserve Champion Mare: Steve Mangels, Oak Ridge
Champion Gelding: Steve Mangels, Oak Ridge
Reserve Champion Gelding: Steve Mangels, Oak Ridge
Draft Horses
Champion Stallion: Weston Mangels, Jackson
Reserve Champion Stallion: Weston Mangels, Jackson
Champion Gelding: Weston Mangels, Jackson
Reserve Champion Gelding: Charlie Meier, Jackson
Champion Mare: Weston Mangels, Jackson
Reserve Champion Mare: Weston Mangels, Jackson
SWINE
Junior Champion Berkshire Gilt: Mark James, Jackson
Reserve Junior Champion Berkshire Gilt: Mark James, Jackson
Grand Champion Berkshire Gilt: Mark James, Jackson
Reserve Grand Champion Berkshire Gilt: Mark James, Jackson
Junior Champion Commercial Gilt: Mark James, Jackson
Reserve Junior Champion Commercial Gilt: Eve Nothdurft, Cape Girardeau
Grand Champion Commercial Gilt: Mark James, Jackson
Reserve Grand Champion Commercial Gilt: Eve Nothdurft, Cape Girardeau
Junior Champion Other Breeds Gilt: Mark James, Jackson
Reserve Junior Champion Other Breeds Gilt: Mark James, Jackson
Grand Champion Other Breeds Gilt: Mark James, Jackson
Reserve Grand Champion Other Breeds Gilt: Mark James, Jackson
Champion Market Barrow Carcass On Foot: Mia Byerly, Fredericktown
Reserve Champion Market Barrow Carcass On Foot: Blake Aufdenberg, Burfordville
SHEEP
Sheep Premier Breeders
Katahdins: Autumn Petzoldt, Jackson
Shropshire: Emma Chandler, Fredericktown
White Dorper: Ellla Wichern, Gordonville
Other Wool Breeds: Gavin Ruehling, Perryville
Other Meat Breeds: Gavin Ruehling, Perryville
POULTRY AND OTHER SMALL ANIMALS
Champion Single Comb Clean Leg Standard Class: Brooklyn Burns, Jackson
Sponsored by Power Electric
Reserve Champion Single Comb Clean Leg Standard Class: Mike Tolka, Odin, Illlinois
Champion All Other Comb Clean Leg Standard Class: Larry Parr, Carbondale, Illlinois
Sponsored by Buchheit of Perryville
Reserve Champion All Other Comb Clean Leg Standard Class: Kevin Tolka, Odin, Illlinois
Champion Single Comb Feather Leg Standard Class: Paige Burns, Jackson
Sponsored by Discovery Playhouse, Cape Girardeau
Reserve Champion Single Comb Feather Leg Standard Class: Paige Burns, Jackson
Champion All Other Comb Feather Leg Standard Class: Phyllis Sinn, Cape Girardeau
Sponsored by Rural King
Reserve Champion All Other Comb Feather Leg Standard Class: Phyllis Sinn, Cape Girardeau
Champion Single Comb Clean Leg Bantam Class: Phyllis Sinn, Cape Girardeau and Mike Tolka, Odin, Illlinois
Sponsored by Sinn Logging
Reserve Champion Single Comb Clean Leg Bantam Class: Mike Tolka, Odin, Illlinois and Sterling Carr, Marble Hill
Champion All Other Comb Clean Leg Bantam Class: Mike Tolka, Odin, Illlinois
Sponsored by Matt’s Poultry and Rabbitry
Reserve Champion All Other Comb Clean Leg Bantam Class: Brad Burns, Jackson
Champion Single Comb Feather Leg Bantam Class: Mike Tolka, Odin, Illlinois
Sponsored by Duvall Rabbit and Poultry
Reserve Champion Single Comb Feather Leg Bantam Class: Matt Simmons, Marion, Illlinois
Champion All Other Comb Feather Leg Bantam Class: Mark Uhrhan, Cape Girardeau
Sponsored by Buchheit of Perryville
Reserve Champion All Other Comb Feather Leg Bantam Class: Mike Tolka, Odin, Illlinois
Champion Large Duck: Larry Parr, Carbondale, Illlinois
Sponsored by TSC of Cape Girardeau
Reserve Champion Large Duck: Larry Parr, Carbondale, Illlinois
Champion Bantam Duck: Brad Burns, Jackson, Marion, Illlinois
Sponsored by Duvall Rabbit and Poultry
Reserve Champion Bantam Duck: Larry Parr, Carbondale, Illlinois
Champion Goose: Matt Simmons, Marion, Illlinois
Sponsored by TSC of Cape Girardeau
Reserve Champion Goose: Matt Simmons, Marion, Illlinois
Champion Turkey: Matt Simmons, Marion, Illlinois
Sponsored by CO-OP Service Center, Jackson
Reserve Champion Turkey: Luke Blattel, Chaffee
Champion Guinea: Luke Blattel, Chaffee
Sponsored by Southern FS
Champion Large Class Pigeon: Luke Blattel, Chaffee
Sponsored by Rural King
Reserve Champion Large Class Pigeon: Luke Blattel, Chaffee
Champion Small Class Pigeon: Carter Uhrhan, Cape Girardeau
Sponsored by Miles Diesel
Reserve Champion Small Class Pigeon: Carter Uhrhan, Cape Girardeau
Champion Dove: Mark Uhrhan, Cape Girardeau
Sponsored by Sinn Logging
Reserve Champion Dove: Mark Uhrhan, Cape Girardeau
Champion Guinea Pig: James Morris, Marquand
Sponsored by Pear Tree Inn, Cape Girardeau
Reserve Champion Guinea Pig: Whitley Morris, Marquand
Champion Large Rabbit Class: Makayla Kindle, Cape Girardeau
Sponsored by MO Bunnies Rabbitry
Reserve Champion Large Rabbit Class: Susan Duvall, Perryville
Champion Medium Rabbit Class: Makayla Kindle, Cape Girardeau
Sponsored by CO-OP Service Center, Jackson
Reserve Champion Medium Rabbit Class: Abby Morrison, Oak Ridge
Champion Small Rabbit Class Holland Lop, Lion Head, Jersey Wooly: Addison Hohler, Jackson
Sponsored by MFA Perryville
Reserve Champion Small Rabbit Class Holland Lop, Lion Head, Jersey Wooly: Mark Kneir, Cape Girardeau
Champion Small Rabbit Class Mini Rex, Netherland Dwarf, Polish, Other: Brooklyn Burns, Jackson
Sponsored by Matt’s Poultry & Rabbitry
Reserve Champion Small Rabbit Class Mini Rex, Netherland Dwarf, Polish, Other: Susan Duvall, Perryville
Overall Grand Champion Poultry Exhibit: Mark Uhrhan, Cape Girardeau
Sponsored by Pear Tree Inn, Cape Girardeau
Overall Grand Champion Pigeon: Carter Uhrhan, Cape Girardeau
Sponsored by Pear Tree Inn, Cape Girardeau
Overall Grand Champion Guinea Pig: James Morris, Marquand
Sponsored by Pear Tree Inn, Cape Girardeau
Overall Grand Champion Rabbit: Addison Hohler, Jackson
Sponsored by Pear Tree Inn, Cape Girardeau
Field Crops
Grand Champion: 70 ears of corn: Emma Essner, Chaffee
Grand Champion: 10 ears of corn: Sharon Brucker, Chaffee
Grand Champion: 1 ear of corn: Emma Essner, Chaffee
Grand Champion: 3 stalks of soybeans, oil: Emma Essner, Chaffee
Grand Champion Hay Bale: Clayton Kirchdoerfer, Cape Girardeau
Horticulture
Best of Show: Vegetables: Anita Fodge, Leopold
Best of Show: Miscellaneous: Donnie Beggs, Sikeston
Best of Show: Miscellaneous: Aaron Pobst, Sikeston
Best of Show: Garden Display: Lisa McArthur, Jackson
Floriculture
Best of Show: Potted Plant: Lisa McArthur, Jackson
Best of Show: Cut Flowers: Denise Jahns, Perryville
Best of Show: Arrangement: Brenda Phillips, Cape Girardeau
Family & Consumer Science
Best of Show: Canning: Wendy McCoy, Cape Girardeau
Best of Show in Canning received gift certificate from Gail Howard with Pampered Chef.
Best of Show: Baking: George Gasser, Cape Girardeau
Best of Show: Sewing: Carrie Sparzynski-Belk, Charleston
Best of Show: Quilts, Hand-Quilting: Sharon Newcomer, Jackson
Best of Show Hand-Quilting received $50 cash award from River Heritage Quilters’ Guild and $50 gift certificate from Bohemian Scrapsody Quilt Shop.
Best of Show: Quilts, Machine-Quilting: Sharon Newcomer, Jackson
Best of Show Machine-Quilting received $50 cash award from River Heritage Quilters’ Guild and $50 gift certificate from Bohemian Scrapsody Quilt Shop.
Photography
Best of Show: Linda Hutson, Cape Girardeau
Best of Show, Age 13: 17: Julia Peters, Burfordville
Best of Show, Age 12 and under: Thomas Peters, Burfordville
Fine Arts
Best of Show: Nadia Parker, Ironton
Crafts and Hobbies
Best of Show: Katy Bollinger, Jackson
Best of Show, Age 12 and under: Hadley Bradshaw, Gordonville
