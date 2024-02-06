Scott City Musings: Little things matter

I’ve always been on the hefty size or plump in simple terms. Even though I worked all through college and seminary, there was a lot of time spent sitting and studying. As a result, I got heavier and heavier, or at least that’s my excuse! I’m just overweight. But today, I’m kind of shocked and saddened by how many young people are really heavy and in bad shape. Sad. There are all kinds of excuses and reasons, with the number one reason, in my opinion, being greed on the part of producers, manufacturers and retailers selling unhealthy snacks and foods.

I watched the Christmas Parade in Scott City the other evening, but what I found most interesting was the people. I enjoyed the parade, don’t get me wrong, but the people were interesting. What stood out to me was the number of heavy teens and young adults. Being overweight causes a multitude of problems both physically and mentally. Some of the problems happen right away while others show up years or even decades later.

What I thought about right there, right then was how being overweight messes with one’s self-image, which in turn opens the door to unkind innuendoes, hurtful pokes, unkind jokes, or just plain hurtful comments. If you throw in some bullies, life can get really unpleasant. Many will grow into adulthood with baggage from their youth because of being overweight or different. When we stand out from the crowd, we seem to be a target for abuse.

Kids face this kind of derision throughout their lives if they stand out or are different—and it’s not limited to being overweight. I remember kids whose ears stuck out instead of being flat against their heads. Kids who wore glasses like I did were ridiculed as four eyes! Kids who were good in school or those who were flunking out were ridiculed. Kids who weren’t athletic. Kids from poor homes who wore older or plain clothes and shoes. Kids who couldn’t afford school lunches so they brought their own. Kids who had plain lunch boxes instead of The Lone Ranger box. The list goes on and on.

Up into high school and beyond it was what you drove. Some drove a fancy car and some drove a beat-up pickup that barely made it. If you didn’t go out for football or basketball or track you were looked down on. Being ridiculed or bullied can happen in any school or college or frankly even in church. Being bullied or ridiculed can happen even at work.

Kids and teens, to some degree, probably are dealing with ridicule or bullying right now. I would imagine one avenue for this to happen is even online. These kids and teens need help. They don’t need to be preached at but instead listened to and understood. Listen and don’t talk! Listen with your brain but also with your heart. This applies to young adults as well. I would think they need someone to care or someone to simply listen. Someone who can feel their hurts and touch their inner soul.