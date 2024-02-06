The first Wednesday of each month, a group of friends who attended school at Sedgewickville School before it consolidated and closed in Sedgewickville, Mo., gather at a different restaurant to eat, talk and remain a part of each others’ lives.

At one particular meeting, 16 of them gather at Sandy’s Place Restaurant outside of Cape Girardeau. They have a photo album with them that tells of the history of Sedgewickville and Sedgewickville School, filled with newspaper clippings and photos some of them are pictured in as children or teenagers. They pass out cards, candy and home-grown nuts and talk about what is happening in their lives in the present day, as well as tell stories from their shared lives in the past.

The friends have been gathering like this once a month since approximately 1980.

Sam Conrad, who graduated from Jackson High School in 1948 after attending Sedgewickville School for 10 years from 1936 to 1946, says he enjoys coming to the lunches because he likes to reminisce with a group that feels like family.

“Sedgewickville is up well 20 miles out from nowhere, just a little Bollinger County town,” Sam Conrad says. “If his family got sick, our family came over and helped them. If somebody couldn’t do something, they called on a neighbor. There was always a neighbor.”

When he grew up in Sedgewickville in the 1930s and 1940s, Sam Conrad recalls the businesses in the town consisted of three grocery stores, two auto body shops, two churches — one Lutheran and one Methodist — two parsonages and two gas pumps, as well as a post office, doctor’s office, flour mill, hotel, feed store, justice of the peace, appliance store, barber shop with shoe repair and Works Progress Administration ( WPA) school. There was one switchboard phone. The town had a population of approximately 100 people, with 19 families living in town and 17 families living in the rural area within a one-mile radius of Sedgewickville.

People walked to church on Sundays together, Sam Conrad says, and the churches alternated play nights on Wednesdays as well as hosting the Fourth of July Picnic in the summer. Farmers grew mostly corn and wheat, and every family had a garden.

“It was just a good, basic-forming community,” Sam Conrad says. “A small town that lived through the Depression, and no one went hungry. Maybe they didn’t eat what they always wanted, but it was good for people helping people.”

Jerry Marshall, who moved from Sedgewickville to St. Charles, Mo., to work for General Motors and then to Bowling Green, Ky., for 20 years for the Corvette line, now lives in Jackson. He says he remembers Sedgewickville as “a booming little town.”

“I was just raised up a couple of miles from there. And I always liked it,” Jerry Marshall says. “I thought it was the best place there was.”