The late James Baughn, a known figure in Southeast Missouri, is being remembered through the release of his book “Pavement Ends: Mystery, History and Scenery in Southeast Missouri.”

This monograph includes highlights from his popular “Pavement Ends” blog where he wrote about his adventures. The book was created as a memorial by his parents, Stan and Deb Baughn, along with rustmedia and Concord Publishing, and they hope to capture the essence of Baughn's adventurous spirit even now.

A news release said James Baughn spent countless hours and nearly every weekend exploring the hidden gems of Southeast Missouri hoping to discover new places and hike in the southeast Missouri area. His book can serve as a guide for those eager to embark on day trips to discover the region's historic sites, folklore and natural wonders Baughn logged.