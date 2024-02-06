The late James Baughn, a known figure in Southeast Missouri, is being remembered through the release of his book “Pavement Ends: Mystery, History and Scenery in Southeast Missouri.”
This monograph includes highlights from his popular “Pavement Ends” blog where he wrote about his adventures. The book was created as a memorial by his parents, Stan and Deb Baughn, along with rustmedia and Concord Publishing, and they hope to capture the essence of Baughn's adventurous spirit even now.
A news release said James Baughn spent countless hours and nearly every weekend exploring the hidden gems of Southeast Missouri hoping to discover new places and hike in the southeast Missouri area. His book can serve as a guide for those eager to embark on day trips to discover the region's historic sites, folklore and natural wonders Baughn logged.
Baughn passed in 2020 while hiking in the region he cherished. However, his legacy lives on to inspire through this publication. The book invites readers to delve into the rich tapestry of Southeast Missouri, offering insights for nature enthusiasts, history buffs and storytelling aficionados alike.
For those interested in exploring the wonders of Southeast Missouri through Baughn's eyes, “Pavement Ends” is available for purchase at the Cape Girardeau County Historical Society’s History Center, located at 102 S. High St., in Jackson.
For more information or to inquire about mailing instructions and fees, contact the History Center at (573) 204-4240. Readers can also acquire the book online https://shop.ingramspark.com/b/084?params=abZA2uGyOp2YObPlURBEbg5TqmUxKJJaA6gcPRGHtfF.
