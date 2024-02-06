Club news 9-28-24: Kage FCE learns to 'make life a little sweeter'

Kage FCE

The Kage Family and Community Education Club met Thursday, Sept. 19, at Cape Girardeau Senior Center. The meeting was called to order by President Jobyna Daume.

Judie Herbst gave the devotional titled "Make life a little sweeter," reminding members to be kind to our fellow man. She also shared one of her mother's devotions "The more you give".

Shirley Palen led us in a song "School Days" and a special school days song for home economists.

Roll call was favorite things at the fair: Ferris wheel, food, livestock and quilting items and the 4-H youngsters and their projects.

Herbst gave a report on the Cape Girardeau quarterly meeting held Wednesday, Sept. 4. Officers were elected for the upcoming year.

Jo Ann Hahs gave report on the weighted blanket project.

Herbst reported that most of the membership forms and dues have been received. The balance need to be received soon as deadline for reporting to county and state is approaching.