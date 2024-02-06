All sections
CommunitySeptember 27, 2024
Club news 9-28-24: Kage FCE learns to 'make life a little sweeter'
The Kage Family and Community Education Club met on September 19 at the Cape Girardeau Senior Center. Highlights included a devotional on kindness, a report on the weighted blanket project, and a program on sugar addiction.
Several members of the Nancy Hunter chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution recently attended the DAR district meeting in Jackson. Front row from left: Donna Grantham, Treasurer, Sharon Shelton, Regent, Sue Morrow, Secretary, Kathy Yount, Vice Regent. Back row from left, Dale Humphries, Charlotte Slinkard, Ruth Lang, Carolyn Webb, Nora Zimmer and Vera McCullough.
Several members of the Nancy Hunter chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution recently attended the DAR district meeting in Jackson. Front row from left: Donna Grantham, Treasurer, Sharon Shelton, Regent, Sue Morrow, Secretary, Kathy Yount, Vice Regent. Back row from left, Dale Humphries, Charlotte Slinkard, Ruth Lang, Carolyn Webb, Nora Zimmer and Vera McCullough.

Kage FCE

The Kage Family and Community Education Club met Thursday, Sept. 19, at Cape Girardeau Senior Center. The meeting was called to order by President Jobyna Daume.

Judie Herbst gave the devotional titled "Make life a little sweeter," reminding members to be kind to our fellow man. She also shared one of her mother's devotions "The more you give".

Shirley Palen led us in a song "School Days" and a special school days song for home economists.

Roll call was favorite things at the fair: Ferris wheel, food, livestock and quilting items and the 4-H youngsters and their projects.

Herbst gave a report on the Cape Girardeau quarterly meeting held Wednesday, Sept. 4. Officers were elected for the upcoming year.

Jo Ann Hahs gave report on the weighted blanket project.

Herbst reported that most of the membership forms and dues have been received. The balance need to be received soon as deadline for reporting to county and state is approaching.

An apology to Amanda Stiles from Big Brother/Big Sister for the error in her name; we appreciated very much her coming and regret the mistake.

Daume gave the program "Are you a suger addict?" Why do we love sugar and why sugar does not love us? We derive much pleasure from it as it stimulates the pleasure center of the brain. However, there are side effects from too much sugar, such as heart problems, cancer,diabetes, weight gain. Be aware of the sugar in processed foods and read the labels.

The October project will be collecting hats and gloves for the Cape Girardeau Health Department.

The next meeting will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, at the Cape Girardeau Senior Center.

The District Quarterly meeting will be Tuesday, Oct. 22, hosted by Ripley County. More details to follow.

Members of Kage club will attend the MFCE Conference Wednesday through Friday, Oct. 2 through 4, in Columbia.

The next county quarterly meeting will be Wednesday, Dec. 4.

