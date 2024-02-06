All sections
CommunityJanuary 16, 2025

Carin Thamke releases 'Zebra in the Woods', a heartwarming animal adventure for young readers

Carin Thamke unveils “Zebra in the Woods”, her second book in the Thamke Tales series. This tale, which follows a zebra's journey to trust and adapt to life at Castlewood Stables, is perfect for young readers.

Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens avatar
Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens
Carin Thamke with her two published books of the Thamke Tales
Carin Thamke with her two published books of the Thamke TalesSubmitted

Founder of Thamke Tales and Jackson High School alum, Carin Thamke has published her second book, "Zebra in the Woods: Embracing Wild Stripes".

The book was published in December 2024 as a second installment of the Thamke Tales, a collection targeted toward late elementary or early middle school reading levels.

Thamke’s books are based on true events of animals, but are written from the fictional view of the animal. Her newest book follows a young zebra who has moved from chilly Wisconsin to Castlewood Stables in Ballwin with a loving family.

The story focuses on a young zebra named Einstein and his various obstacles in learning to trust humans, living a barn life with other animals and disliking typical horse activities. He eventually learns to love and appreciate his human caregivers, according to a news release.

“You will find that Einstein is much like many introverts,” Thamke said in the release. “He is particular about who he responds to as well as his joy for seclusion. Life at Castlewood Stables is great for an animal that loves attention and human activity. But for a wild animal like Einstein, a true caretaker learns when enough is enough and gives the animal their space.”

The book is written for young readers and Thamke incorporates pictures of the various animals throughout her books because of this.

“Although I write it from the point of view of the animals, I want people to know and understand that the events are true, and the animals are real. There are emotions and history to share,” Thamke said.

You can follow Thamke on her writing journey by following her on her Facebook page, Thamke Tales.

The new book, "Zebra in the Woods: Embracing Wild Stripes", and her first book, "Sir Prize the Storm Pony: Braving the Storms of Life", can be purchased from Amazon.

Thamke will be attending Mesta’s Meadow’s Sheep & Fiber Festival in Glenallen in March, selling and signing her books and custom-designed T-shirts.

