Founder of Thamke Tales and Jackson High School alum, Carin Thamke has published her second book, "Zebra in the Woods: Embracing Wild Stripes".

The book was published in December 2024 as a second installment of the Thamke Tales, a collection targeted toward late elementary or early middle school reading levels.

Thamke’s books are based on true events of animals, but are written from the fictional view of the animal. Her newest book follows a young zebra who has moved from chilly Wisconsin to Castlewood Stables in Ballwin with a loving family.

The story focuses on a young zebra named Einstein and his various obstacles in learning to trust humans, living a barn life with other animals and disliking typical horse activities. He eventually learns to love and appreciate his human caregivers, according to a news release.

“You will find that Einstein is much like many introverts,” Thamke said in the release. “He is particular about who he responds to as well as his joy for seclusion. Life at Castlewood Stables is great for an animal that loves attention and human activity. But for a wild animal like Einstein, a true caretaker learns when enough is enough and gives the animal their space.”