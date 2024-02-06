Parade of Lights prompts parking restrictions in Cape

Parking on certain Cape Girardeau streets will be restricted Sunday, Dec. 1, because of Old Town Cape's Parade of Lights, scheduled at begin at 5 p.m. The precautions are being taken for the safety of the spectators and those participating in the Parade of Lights, according to a new release.
Beginning at noon Sunday, parking will be prohibited in all of Capaha Park, on both sides of Broadway from North West End Boulevard to Main Street; on Main Street from North Park Drive to William Street; on North West End Boulevard from Broadway to Parkview Drive; and on Perry Avenue from Broadway to Parkview.
There will be signs and other traffic-control devices at the locations to let viewers know parking is prohibited.
Vehicles parked in these areas in the afternoon Sunday will be towed at the driver’s expense, the release said. Following the parade, parking will be restored on the city streets with the exception of Bellevue Street.
