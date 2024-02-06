All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
CommunityNovember 29, 2024

Parade of Lights prompts parking restrictions in Cape

Old Town Cape's Parade of Lights on Dec. 1 prompts parking restrictions beginning at noon to ensure safety. Vehicles parked in restricted areas will be towed at the owner's expense.

Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens avatar
Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens
The 2022 Parade of Lights makes its way along Main Street on Nov. 27, 2022, in downtown Cape Girardeau.
The 2022 Parade of Lights makes its way along Main Street on Nov. 27, 2022, in downtown Cape Girardeau.Southeast Missourian file

Parking on certain Cape Girardeau streets will be restricted Sunday, Dec. 1, because of Old Town Cape's Parade of Lights, scheduled at begin at 5 p.m. The precautions are being taken for the safety of the spectators and those participating in the Parade of Lights, according to a new release.

Beginning at noon Sunday, parking will be prohibited in all of Capaha Park, on both sides of Broadway from North West End Boulevard to Main Street; on Main Street from North Park Drive to William Street; on North West End Boulevard from Broadway to Parkview Drive; and on Perry Avenue from Broadway to Parkview.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

There will be signs and other traffic-control devices at the locations to let viewers know parking is prohibited.

Vehicles parked in these areas in the afternoon Sunday will be towed at the driver’s expense, the release said. Following the parade, parking will be restored on the city streets with the exception of Bellevue Street.

Advertisement
Related
CommunityNov. 29
Safe Harbor Animal Sanctuary nears completion, seeks communi...
CommunityNov. 27
Supporting Mental Health in Southeast Missouri: The Communit...
CommunityNov. 27
Jaycees ToyBox: A Christmas Tradition of Giving
CommunityNov. 27
Travel experts share tips ahead of busy Thanksgiving weekend

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Through the Woods: Turkeys can be turkeys
CommunityNov. 27
Through the Woods: Turkeys can be turkeys
DAR awards honor students and teachers
CommunityNov. 27
DAR awards honor students and teachers
Senior Center Menus for Dec. 2-6
CommunityNov. 27
Senior Center Menus for Dec. 2-6
Adopt Taylor 11-27-24
CommunityNov. 27
Adopt Taylor 11-27-24
Scott City Musings: Walk around the problem
CommunityNov. 27
Scott City Musings: Walk around the problem
Thankful People: Finding joy and community in Jackson’s grassroots street hockey movement
CommunityNov. 27
Thankful People: Finding joy and community in Jackson’s grassroots street hockey movement
LifeHouse Gala raises more than $640,000 for crisis maternity home
CommunityNov. 26
LifeHouse Gala raises more than $640,000 for crisis maternity home
Submitted: Evening Optimists donate to Cape F.O.P.
CommunityNov. 26
Submitted: Evening Optimists donate to Cape F.O.P.
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy