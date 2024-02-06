All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
CommunityDecember 19, 2024

Cape Girardeau library's tape ball retires after 11 years of sticky service

Cape Girardeau Public Library retires its 16.3-pound tape ball after 11 years. Started in 2013, it has 20,000-30,000 pieces of "new" tape from book spines. A new tape ball is already underway in the children's section.

Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens avatar
Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens
A Cape Girardeau Public Library employee holds the 11-year-old, 16.3-pound tape ball made out of the “new” labels. 
A Cape Girardeau Public Library employee holds the 11-year-old, 16.3-pound tape ball made out of the “new” labels. Credit Cape Girardeau Public Library

The Cape Girardeau Public Library had a retirement of an 11-year-old Tape Ball on Wednesday, Dec.18.

The ball was started in 2013 by a library employee who worked in the library's adult services at the time and is now the library’s cataloger.

The ball is made of “new” tape removed from book spines and has approximately 20,000 to 30,000 pieces of tape from 11 years, library director Katie Earnhart estimated.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

“Every time we add a new item to our collection, it gets a piece of tape, and on that tape, it says new. It's a bright yellow sticker with black writing that says new to signify to patrons and the staff that that particular item is new to the collection, and it belongs in the area for new materials, as opposed to the regular stacks. Once those new materials are no longer new, we peel that piece of tape off and it can't be used anymore, and so we normally just go in the trash. But they have just started collecting it and creating it into this ball shape, and they've just been adding to it for over a decade,” Earnhart said.

The sticky tape ball is being retired because it has become cumbersome with its weight (16.3 pounds) and size (33 inches). It's practically an exercise medicine ball, Earnhart said.

With the retirement of the tape ball in adult services, another ball was started in the children’s section a few years ago. Earnhart believes another ball will be in works in adult services

Advertisement
Related
CommunityDec. 19
Photo Gallery: Saint Francis Live Nativity Scene
CommunityDec. 18
Submitted: KCs donate to Parkview
CommunityDec. 17
Submitted: CASA volunteers bring children comfort, stability...
CommunityDec. 17
Faces of Southeast Missouri: Dr. Robert Hamblin

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Photo gallery: Chaffee Christmas Parade 2024
CommunityDec. 17
Photo gallery: Chaffee Christmas Parade 2024
Photo gallery: Happy Slapowitz’s Toy Bash
CommunityDec. 16
Photo gallery: Happy Slapowitz’s Toy Bash
Photo gallery: Southern Country Church Tour 2024
CommunityDec. 16
Photo gallery: Southern Country Church Tour 2024
Senior Center Menus for Dec. 16-20
CommunityDec. 14
Senior Center Menus for Dec. 16-20
Sparta: Kitty is sweet and playful, not a warrior
CommunityDec. 14
Sparta: Kitty is sweet and playful, not a warrior
Club news 12-14-24
CommunityDec. 14
Club news 12-14-24
Through the Woods: A sad picture
CommunityDec. 14
Through the Woods: A sad picture
The Best Books Club Column: In it for the long haul
CommunityDec. 14
The Best Books Club Column: In it for the long haul
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy