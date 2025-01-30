Funds that were in the club’s account were donated to the Safe House of Southeast Missouri, SEMO NASV and Options for Women. While the club is dissolved, the annual Lincoln Days dinner will be conducted by the Southeast Missouri Federation of Republican Women and the event will be renamed as the Lincoln-Reagan Days.

Members of the dissolved club are invited and welcome to join the Southeast Missouri Federation of Republican Women: A club recognized as the largest growing club in the state, according to member Debbie Colyott.