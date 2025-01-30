All sections
January 30, 2025

Cape Girardeau County Republican Women's Club dissolves due to dwindling membership

The Cape Girardeau County Republican Women's Club has dissolved because of declining membership and volunteer shortages. Remaining funds were donated to local charities, and members can join the Southeast Missouri Federation of Republican Women.

Former state Sen. Holly Thompson Rehder speaks at the Cape Girardeau County Republican Women’s Club 2021 Lincoln Day event.
Former state Sen. Holly Thompson Rehder speaks at the Cape Girardeau County Republican Women’s Club 2021 Lincoln Day event.Southeast Missourian file

The executive board of the Cape Girardeau County Republican Women’s Club announced its dissolution Wednesday, Jan. 29. The dissolution is because of the decline in membership for the last several years, as well as the lack of volunteers for activities.

Funds that were in the club’s account were donated to the Safe House of Southeast Missouri, SEMO NASV and Options for Women. While the club is dissolved, the annual Lincoln Days dinner will be conducted by the Southeast Missouri Federation of Republican Women and the event will be renamed as the Lincoln-Reagan Days.

Members of the dissolved club are invited and welcome to join the Southeast Missouri Federation of Republican Women: A club recognized as the largest growing club in the state, according to member Debbie Colyott.

