All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
CommunityDecember 7, 2024

Adopt Brittany and Beverly 12-7-24

Meet Brittany and Beverly, two 3-year-old female dogs ready for adoption. They're learning social skills after being rescued from a hoarding situation and are cat-friendly. Visit Safe Harbor to meet them.

Brittany and Beverly are both female and believed to be 3 years old. They are not bonded and can go home individually. They get along in a group but not sure how they react to other dogs. They are cat-friendly. They were living in a hoarding situation with 30 to 50 others so they are learning social skills now. If you have room in your heart and home for these pets or any other pet, visit us at 359 Cree Lane near Jackson any weekday or weekend from 8 a.m. to noon. Visitors are always welcome to play with our pets.
Brittany and Beverly are both female and believed to be 3 years old. They are not bonded and can go home individually. They get along in a group but not sure how they react to other dogs. They are cat-friendly. They were living in a hoarding situation with 30 to 50 others so they are learning social skills now. If you have room in your heart and home for these pets or any other pet, visit us at 359 Cree Lane near Jackson any weekday or weekend from 8 a.m. to noon. Visitors are always welcome to play with our pets.Submitted by Safe Harbor Animal Sanctuary

Submitted by Safe Harbor Animal Sanctuary

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Brittany and Beverly are both female and believed to be 3 years old. They are not bonded and can go home individually. They get along in a group but not sure how they react to other dogs. They are cat-friendly. They were living in a hoarding situation with 30 to 50 others so they are learning social skills now. If you have room in your heart and home for these pets or any other pet, visit us at 359 Cree Lane near Jackson any weekday or weekend from 8 a.m. to noon. Visitors are always welcome to play with our pets.

Advertisement
Related
CommunityDec. 7
Through the woods: Someone who hides well
CommunityDec. 7
Scott City Musings: Leave the last bite
CommunityDec. 7
Senior Center Menus for Dec. 9-13
CommunityDec. 7
Club news 12-7-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Conservation Column: Seeing Missouri's Woodpeckers
CommunityDec. 7
Conservation Column: Seeing Missouri's Woodpeckers
Photo gallery: Seniors and Lawmen Together (SALT) Christmas Party 2024
CommunityDec. 7
Photo gallery: Seniors and Lawmen Together (SALT) Christmas Party 2024
Jackson Christmas Parade rescheduled
CommunityDec. 6
Jackson Christmas Parade rescheduled
Saint Francis Healthcare System boosts holiday spirit with 164 boxes donated in annual food drive
CommunityDec. 6
Saint Francis Healthcare System boosts holiday spirit with 164 boxes donated in annual food drive
Red Star Food Pantry faces closure but hopes for future support from community
CommunityDec. 6
Red Star Food Pantry faces closure but hopes for future support from community
Discover the magic of Southeast Missouri's festive light displays this Christmas season
CommunityDec. 4
Discover the magic of Southeast Missouri's festive light displays this Christmas season
SALT program invites seniors to a holiday celebration with police officers
CommunityDec. 3
SALT program invites seniors to a holiday celebration with police officers
Photo gallery: Cape Girardeau's Parade of Lights brings festive spirit to downtown
CommunityDec. 3
Photo gallery: Cape Girardeau's Parade of Lights brings festive spirit to downtown
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy