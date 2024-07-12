Adopt Brittany and Beverly 12-7-24

Brittany and Beverly are both female and believed to be 3 years old. They are not bonded and can go home individually. They get along in a group but not sure how they react to other dogs. They are cat-friendly. They were living in a hoarding situation with 30 to 50 others so they are learning social skills now. If you have room in your heart and home for these pets or any other pet, visit us at 359 Cree Lane near Jackson any weekday or weekend from 8 a.m. to noon. Visitors are always welcome to play with our pets. Submitted by Safe Harbor Animal Sanctuary