It has been a full year of entertainment and culture stories in Southeast Missouri. From an total solor eclipse and Taylor Swift to new programs launching, 2024 has been a full year of excitement.
Here are some of the culture/entertainment stories we followed:
Cedric the Entertainer brings benefit show to Cape Girardeau
Cedric Kyles, known as Cedric The Entertainer, performed a Saturday, March 23, benefit show at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau to raise scholarship funds for his alma mater, Southeast Missouri State University.
"I do have many small things to say about the area, things that are my experiences, and hopefully some of these things will ring true to the audience and I'll get to hit some familiar buttons that'll make people go, 'Oh, yeah, he knows what he's talking about.' You know, so that's what I think people enjoy," he said in an interview leading to the concert.
Kyles graduated from SEMO in 1987, and while he has been in Hollywood working on his different projects, he still keeps tabs on the university. He said he often talks to the administrators, and they are the main ways he stays connected to SEMO.
"That whole area means a lot to me, just kind of growing up, you hear about it in the news. All the different little cities throughout that connection. So to be able to come back, to be able to offer something, give back to the area, it's a big motivation."
SEMO symphony conductor Sara Edgerton announces retirement
Sara Edgerton, professor of cello and string bass and artistic director and conductor of the Southeast Missouri Symphony Orchestra at SEMO, is retiring after 33 years. Edgerton joined SEMO in 1991 and was hired to develop the orchestra at the school.
When Edgerton joined SEMO in 1991, she was hired to help develop the orchestra as the university was lacking a full-time professor dedicated to string instruments. She was faced with the challenge of rebuilding the orchestra, which initially consisted of only five string players.
“I always say that I go back to that first rehearsal; I walked into the room, and five students were sitting there, five string players. So you know, it was a challenge, but I was excited because there was so much potential. There’s so much interest and support. People felt like we needed the symphony orchestra.” Edgerton said.
Under Edgerton’s leadership, the SEMO orchestra put on several memorable concerts, including one on the Great Wall of China in 2009.
“Just outside the hallway of my office, there’s this wonderful photo of the orchestra on the Great Wall of China. When I came here, if someone had said, ‘Sara, in 15 years your orchestra could be playing in China’, I would say, ‘You’ve got to be joking’. But, yeah, we did that,” she said.
Edgerton's final concert at the River Campus is set for April 23.
Taylor Swift’s latest album is resonating with local ‘Swifties’
Taylor Swift's album, "The Tortured Poets Department", released April 19, took the world by storm, breaking the global streaming record with more than 1.76 billion streams in its first week. While Swift's global appeal is undeniable, Missouri has emerged as a significant hub for her fanbase. According to USBettingReport, Missouri ranks as the second-biggest Swiftie state in the United States, a fact that thrilled local fans.
Of course, part of the Show Me State's kinship with the singer comes from her long-time relationship with Travis Kelce, tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs.
Grace Johnson and Gracie Willis, friends from Cape Girardeau, are among the enthusiastic Swifties celebrating Missouri's high ranking. Johnson described the achievement as "iconic", while Willis emphasized their long-standing dedication to Swift, asserting they are "100% Swifties" rather than bandwagon fans. Both women have attended multiple concerts on Swift's Eras Tour, including performances in Kansas City and Nashville, Tennessee.
Eclipse enthusiasts gather in Cape Girardeau for celestial celebration
“Have an eclipse and they will come,” Ray Kinsella of "Field of Dreams” fame might have said.
For the second time in seven years, Cape Girardeauwas a hot spot for people to watch the anticipated total solar eclipse. Community members and tourists traveled to watch parties in Cape Girardeau such as Cape County Park, downtown, Houck Field, and the SportsPlex to watch the “twice-in-a-lifetime” event in perfect weather.
There were 26 states represented and residents from Scotland, Lebanon, Australia, England and the Netherlands were reported to be in the SportsPlex and Cape County Park watch parties.
While some eclipse watchers camped out to find the perfect spot, others came from different countries for the event. John Smith of Bumbry, Western Australia, decided to come to Cape Girardeau with his friend, Christine Burke of Ventura, California, who was attending with a group from the Anthroposophical Society, meaning wisdom of the human being society. Smith said he had seen an eclipse before but that it was a long time ago.
“I believe there’s a lot of power in the eclipse, so we will make wishes and hope they are going to come true,” Smith said.
Some eclipse viewers such as Mary Brooks, Thad White and Rodger Berry picked out their spots at Cape County Park years ago. Brooks said she picked a spot more than four years ago as it is halfway between Gulfport, Mississippi, where she is from, and her daughter, who lives in Minneapolis.
“I picked it because Cape Girardeau had a better chance of clear skies. And it’s a pretty straight shot north from Mississippi and I also wanted to travel back in time and see early spring again,” Brooks said.
Totality became emotional for some viewers such as Nashville, Tennessee, visitors Ali and Jenna. Jenna said they both teared up during totality because of the natural beauty of the eclipse.
“It feels so surreal. It was so beautiful, crazy, beautiful. Jenna loves staring at the sun. This was the first time she’s been able to stare at it without hurting her eyes,” Ali said about her friend.
Cape Girardeau was not the only place to gather to see the eclipse, the Rock n Roll Drive-In added to the fun by holding a concert for Adam Wainwright before totaliation at their Drive-In.
Cape Comic Con growth
Cape Comic Con moved locations this past year from the Drury Plaza Center to the Show Me Center.
"After years of hard work and consideration, Cape Con 2024 will be moving to the Show Me Center! We couldn’t have made this move without our loyal sponsors, vendors, volunteers, and con-goers! We are very excited to take this next step and we can’t wait to share it with you," the Facebook post said.
The annual event has been held at the Osage Centre and Drury Plaza Hotel in the past.
This year’s Cape Comic Con was from Friday, Nov. 1, through Sunday, Nov. 3. Thousands attended the weekend event and immersed themselves in a fandom fun time.
