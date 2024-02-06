It has been a full year of entertainment and culture stories in Southeast Missouri. From an total solor eclipse and Taylor Swift to new programs launching, 2024 has been a full year of excitement.

Here are some of the culture/entertainment stories we followed:

Cedric the Entertainer brings benefit show to Cape Girardeau

Cedric Kyles, known as Cedric The Entertainer, performed a Saturday, March 23, benefit show at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau to raise scholarship funds for his alma mater, Southeast Missouri State University.

"I do have many small things to say about the area, things that are my experiences, and hopefully some of these things will ring true to the audience and I'll get to hit some familiar buttons that'll make people go, 'Oh, yeah, he knows what he's talking about.' You know, so that's what I think people enjoy," he said in an interview leading to the concert.

Kyles graduated from SEMO in 1987, and while he has been in Hollywood working on his different projects, he still keeps tabs on the university. He said he often talks to the administrators, and they are the main ways he stays connected to SEMO.

"That whole area means a lot to me, just kind of growing up, you hear about it in the news. All the different little cities throughout that connection. So to be able to come back, to be able to offer something, give back to the area, it's a big motivation."

SEMO symphony conductor Sara Edgerton announces retirement

Sara Edgerton, professor of cello and string bass and artistic director and conductor of the Southeast Missouri Symphony Orchestra at SEMO, is retiring after 33 years. Edgerton joined SEMO in 1991 and was hired to develop the orchestra at the school.

When Edgerton joined SEMO in 1991, she was hired to help develop the orchestra as the university was lacking a full-time professor dedicated to string instruments. She was faced with the challenge of rebuilding the orchestra, which initially consisted of only five string players.

“I always say that I go back to that first rehearsal; I walked into the room, and five students were sitting there, five string players. So you know, it was a challenge, but I was excited because there was so much potential. There’s so much interest and support. People felt like we needed the symphony orchestra.” Edgerton said.

Under Edgerton’s leadership, the SEMO orchestra put on several memorable concerts, including one on the Great Wall of China in 2009.

“Just outside the hallway of my office, there’s this wonderful photo of the orchestra on the Great Wall of China. When I came here, if someone had said, ‘Sara, in 15 years your orchestra could be playing in China’, I would say, ‘You’ve got to be joking’. But, yeah, we did that,” she said.

Edgerton's final concert at the River Campus is set for April 23.

Taylor Swift’s latest album is resonating with local ‘Swifties’

Taylor Swift's album, "The Tortured Poets Department", released April 19, took the world by storm, breaking the global streaming record with more than 1.76 billion streams in its first week. While Swift's global appeal is undeniable, Missouri has emerged as a significant hub for her fanbase. According to USBettingReport, Missouri ranks as the second-biggest Swiftie state in the United States, a fact that thrilled local fans.

Of course, part of the Show Me State's kinship with the singer comes from her long-time relationship with Travis Kelce, tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs.