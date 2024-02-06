All sections
BusinessOctober 13, 2024

Seesing becomes Ford and Liley funeral director

Mark Seesing takes charge as the new manager at Ford & Liley Funeral Home, bringing nearly 30 years of experience to the Marble Hill and Patton locations in Bollinger County.

Christopher Borro avatar
Christopher Borro
Mark Seesing
Mark Seesing

Mark Seesing has become the new manager at Ford and Liley Funeral Home. The lifelong Cape Girardeau resident will take the funeral home’s funeral director, embalmer and pre-need agent roles. He will primarily work out of the business’ Marble Hill and Patton locations in Bollinger County.

Seesing has close to 30 years’ experience in the profession and was previously the funeral director and embalmer at McCombs Funeral Home in Jackson.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Story Tags
Business
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

