Seesing becomes Ford and Liley funeral director

Mark Seesing has become the new manager at Ford and Liley Funeral Home. The lifelong Cape Girardeau resident will take the funeral home’s funeral director, embalmer and pre-need agent roles. He will primarily work out of the business’ Marble Hill and Patton locations in Bollinger County.

Seesing has close to 30 years’ experience in the profession and was previously the funeral director and embalmer at McCombs Funeral Home in Jackson.