BusinessOctober 7, 2024

Ribbon-cuttings celebrate two new businesses

Two new businesses in Cape Girardeau and Scott City celebrate grand openings with ribbon cuttings this week.

Christopher Borro avatar
Christopher Borro

Two relatively new businesses will hold ribbon-cuttings over the course of the week.

• The Make My Cap hat-designing business will celebrate its opening with a ribbon-cutting at 3 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, at its 440 S. Mount Auburn Road location in Cape Girardeau.

Riverhouse restaurant in Scott City will likewise honor its grand opening by hosting a ribbon-cutting. This is scheduled for 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 11, at 11500 Route N.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Business
