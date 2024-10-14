Marshmallow store bringing sweet treats to Broadway

When Marla Moore’s brother-in-law sent her a recipe for homemade marshmallows in December 2021, it led her to experiment with new types of confectionery and eventually open Smoore’s Artisan Confections, a new candy store at 709 Broadway in Cape Girardeau.

The sweets store opened its doors Friday, Oct. 4. Moore sells brittles, dozens of freeze-dried fruits and candies and numerous types of marshmallows in creamy, crunchy and chewy varieties.

“Once you conquer sugar, you can do so much with boiled sugar,” Moore said. She makes variations of her candy sugar-free and gluten-free for customers with dietary restrictions. “… I try to make sure everybody can come and get a treat,” she said.

After being sent her initial recipe, Moore experimented with different types of marshmallows and gave some to her husband to share with his coworkers at Saint Francis Healthcare System in Cape Girardeau. They started asking for new flavors and suggested Moore start selling them at farmers markets.

“They were a huge influence, the people at Saint Francis. Mainly in the IT department, but he took them all over the hospital,” she said.

Moore went to farmers markets and sold her myriad candies with the help of her children. She also sold small toys her husband made with a 3D printer, which she continues to sell at Smoore’s.

“The problem is, as much as I love doing farmers markets, it got to the point where it gets so hot you’re just standing there watching your marshmallow melt,” Moore said. So, when the opportunity presented itself, she expanded into a storefront location.

Even with her new store, Moore still plans to attend markets and other fairs. She has already sold candy at the likes of Cape Con and the SEMO District Fair.