All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
BusinessSeptember 22, 2024

Local banker weighs in on Fed interest rate cut

Local banker Adrian Breen discusses the impact of the Federal Reserve's recent interest rate cut, the first in four years, and its potential effects on mortgages, consumer loans, and savings rates.

Christopher Borro avatar
Christopher Borro
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell

The Federal Reserve cut interest rates by half a percent on Wednesday, Sept. 18, the first such reduction in four years. Interest rates fell from a 23-year high of 5.25% to 5.5% to a lower 4.75% to 5%.

“The 50 (basis point) cut signals the Fed’s concerns with the economy and unemployment. This is good news in the short-term if mortgage rates and consumer lending rates follow suit. This could also signal the beginning of additional rate cuts following each Fed meeting through the end of the year if inflation and unemployment remain stable or continue to improve,” said Adrian Breen, president and chief executive officer of The Bank of Missouri.

Breen said the decision would likely lead to decreased mortgage and money market rates, so consumers should prepare their finance decisions accordingly.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

“Variable rate consumer loans — credit cards, home equity, adjustable rate mortgages, etc. — will follow suit. This typically also means 30-year mortgage rates may also drop. For savers, CD rates and indexed money market rates will also begin to drop,” he said.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the move was based partly on the Fed’s confidence that inflation would reach policymakers’ goal of a 2% annual rate in the near future. He said he did not see any red flags signaling economic downturn.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Story Tags
Federal Reserve
The Bank of Missouri
Interest rates
Advertisement
Related
BusinessOct. 17
Stock market today: Wall Street drifts around its records as...
BusinessOct. 15
Walgreens lays out plan to shutter 1,200 drugstores
BusinessOct. 14
Mothes celebrates 25 years as Edward Jones financial adviser
BusinessOct. 14
Cape chamber plans speed networking event

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Mercy Southeast hires two new physicians
BusinessOct. 14
Mercy Southeast hires two new physicians
Gasoline prices on upswing in Southeast Missouri
BusinessOct. 14
Gasoline prices on upswing in Southeast Missouri
Sikeston lawyer Blanton invited to join trial lawyer fellowship
BusinessOct. 13
Sikeston lawyer Blanton invited to join trial lawyer fellowship
Seesing becomes Ford and Liley funeral director
BusinessOct. 13
Seesing becomes Ford and Liley funeral director
Poppa Mojo’s to close on Halloween
BusinessOct. 13
Poppa Mojo’s to close on Halloween
Boeing will lay off 10% of its employees as a strike by factory workers cripples airplane production
BusinessOct. 11
Boeing will lay off 10% of its employees as a strike by factory workers cripples airplane production
Cox and Associates employee takes ownership of business
BusinessOct. 7
Cox and Associates employee takes ownership of business
Marshmallow store bringing sweet treats to Broadway
BusinessOct. 6
Marshmallow store bringing sweet treats to Broadway
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy