For nearly 10 years, Samuel Duer and Susan Stone, owners of Grace Reliant Health Services, have served the community of people with developmental and intellectual disabilities (I/DD). Throughout their time of service, one thing became increasingly clear: there is a gap in the market for competitive employment opportunities and transportation for people with IDD.

Recognizing the lack of opportunities, Graceful Opportunities, a not-for-profit initiative of Grace Reliant Health Services, was created. This bold move marked the beginning of Graceful Opportunities' venture of bridging gaps and creating pathways for those often overlooked.

The first major enterprise launched in 2021, their flagship location of Grace Coffee + Café. The bright, energetic café stands out with its mantra "Different is Good," embodying the essence of a diverse and inclusive community. This unique cafe is more than just a place to grab your morning coffee; it’s a beacon of hope and opportunity.

The cafe serves as a platform for employment and personal growth for people with IDD. This initiative is a significant contribution to Southeast Missouri, promoting a positive and dynamic work environment.

Grace Coffee + Cafe has since forged strong partnerships with local businesses, tailoring employment opportunities to fit the unique needs and strengths of each individual. The cafe’s approach is highly personalized, ensuring that every employee finds their niche, whether it’s interacting with customers or working behind the scenes in baking and food preparation.

The not-for-profit collaborates with GraceWorks Academy, a department of Grace Reliant to offer comprehensive training and job coaching to prepare students not only for roles within Grace Coffee + Cafe but also for positions in other businesses throughout the community. The goal is to demonstrate to local employers that individuals with disabilities can be valuable, competent employees when given the proper training and support. By showcasing success stories and building partnerships, Grace Reliant Health Services hopes to encourage more businesses to recognize the potential of hiring individuals with disabilities, thereby fostering a more inclusive and diverse workforce across the region.

Additionally, transportation, often a significant barrier for individuals with special needs, is addressed through Graceful Opportunities' "The Rules of the Road" program. This initiative prepares students with disabilities to pass their written permit tests, boasting a remarkable 90% success rate under the guidance of experienced career counselor Darin Stageberg. The program's second tier incorporates state-of-the-art driving simulators and real-time driving instructors to ensure participants are well-prepared for their driving tests.

The upcoming opening of two additional cafe locations signifies exciting growth for Graceful Opportunities and Grace Coffee + Cafe. These expansions will provide even more opportunities for individuals with developmental disabilities, supported by thorough training and a deep understanding of each team member’s capabilities and aspirations

Grace Coffee + Cafe, located at 1865 Broadway in Cape Girardeau, invites you to experience their unique mission firsthand. Open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Saturday, the cafe also offers online ordering through their website, gracecoffeeandcafe.com. For more information about Grace Reliant Health Services, visit gracereliant.com or call 573-803-5002.

Grace Coffee + Cafe is more than a coffee shop—it's a testament to the power of community, diversity and the belief that "Different is Good."