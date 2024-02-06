All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
BusinessOctober 7, 2024

Gasoline prices plummet following hurricane

Gas prices drop to an average of $3.17 nationwide after Hurricane Helene, with some states like Missouri seeing prices as low as $2.81.

Christopher Borro avatar
Christopher Borro

The national average for regular gasoline dropped 5 cents over the last week in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene. It now stands at just $3.17 a gallon, and some of the hardest-hit states, such as North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee, have among the cheapest gas prices in the nation.

Missouri’s average of $2.80 was 7 cents cheaper than last week. Diesel average per gallon were $3.25 in Missouri and $3.57 nationally.

County averages Monday (per AAA)

Bollinger: $2.82;

Cape Girardeau: $2.86;

Perry: $2.74;

Scott: $2.85.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Price ranges Monday (per GasBuddy)

Cape Girardeau: $2.79 to $3.12;

Jackson: $2.65 to $2.91;

Marble Hill: $2.79 to $2.89;

Perryville: $2.69 to $2.89;

Scott City: $2.89.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Story Tags
Business
Advertisement
Related
BusinessOct. 17
Stock market today: World shares are mixed after strong earn...
BusinessOct. 16
Stock market today: Wall Street rises as tech stocks and oil...
BusinessOct. 15
Walgreens lays out plan to shutter 1,200 drugstores
BusinessOct. 14
Mothes celebrates 25 years as Edward Jones financial adviser

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Mercy Southeast hires two new physicians
BusinessOct. 14
Mercy Southeast hires two new physicians
Gasoline prices on upswing in Southeast Missouri
BusinessOct. 14
Gasoline prices on upswing in Southeast Missouri
Sikeston lawyer Blanton invited to join trial lawyer fellowship
BusinessOct. 13
Sikeston lawyer Blanton invited to join trial lawyer fellowship
Seesing becomes Ford and Liley funeral director
BusinessOct. 13
Seesing becomes Ford and Liley funeral director
Poppa Mojo’s to close on Halloween
BusinessOct. 13
Poppa Mojo’s to close on Halloween
Boeing will lay off 10% of its employees as a strike by factory workers cripples airplane production
BusinessOct. 11
Boeing will lay off 10% of its employees as a strike by factory workers cripples airplane production
Cox and Associates employee takes ownership of business
BusinessOct. 7
Cox and Associates employee takes ownership of business
Marshmallow store bringing sweet treats to Broadway
BusinessOct. 6
Marshmallow store bringing sweet treats to Broadway
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy