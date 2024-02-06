Gasoline prices on upswing in Southeast Missouri

Local fuel prices have jumped by several cents, reversing weeks of steady decline or periods of stagnation. Missouri’s average gasoline prices for regular and diesel fuel jumped to $2.85 and $3.28 per gallon, respectively 5 and 3 cents higher than a week ago. Nationally, these averages stood at $3.21 and $3.61, respectively.

Many Southeast Missouri counties also saw their averages for gasoline prices skyrocket. Bollinger and Scott counties’ prices rose by more than 10 cents per gallon apiece.

On a national scale, Georgia has taken the long-held crown of the state with the lowest average fuel prices from Mississippi, with prices averaging just $2.71 a gallon. California remains the most expensive state for gas, with a gallon’s refill costing $4.67 on average there.

County averages Monday (per AAA)

• Bollinger: $2.94;

• Cape Girardeau: $2.91;

• Perry: $2.81;

• Scott: $2.97.