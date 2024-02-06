All sections
BusinessJuly 24, 2024

Benson Hill Announces Second Quarter Earnings Release Date

ST. LOUIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 24, 2024--

AP News, Associated Press
Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE: BHIL) will release its financial results for the quarter ending June 30, 2024, on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024. (Photo: Business Wire)
Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE: BHIL) will release its financial results for the quarter ending June 30, 2024, on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024. (Photo: Business Wire)Business Wire

ST. LOUIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 24, 2024--

Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE: BHIL, the “Company” or “Benson Hill”), a seed innovation company, announced today that it will release its financial results for the quarter ending June 30, 2024, on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240724211753/en/

Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE: BHIL) will release its financial results for the quarter ending June 30, 2024, on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024. (Photo: Business Wire)

The quarterly results will also be posted on Benson Hill’s investor relations website at https://investors.bensonhill.com.

About Benson Hill

Benson Hill is a seed innovation company that unlocks nature’s genetic diversity in soy quality traits through a combination of its proprietary genetics, its AI-driven CropOS ® technology platform, and its Crop Accelerator. Benson Hill collaborates with strategic partners to create value throughout the agribusiness supply chain to meet the demand for better feed, food, and fuel. For more information, visit bensonhill.com or X, formerly known as Twitter, at @bensonhillinc.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240724211753/en/

CONTACT: Investors: Tana Murphy: (314) 579-3184 /investors@bensonhill.com

Media: Christi Dixon: (636) 359-0797 /cdixon@bensonhill.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA MISSOURI

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: SOFTWARE PROFESSIONAL SERVICES APPS/APPLICATIONS TECHNOLOGY AGRICULTURE FOOD/BEVERAGE NATURAL RESOURCES ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE ENVIRONMENT RETAIL GREEN TECHNOLOGY FINANCE

SOURCE: Benson Hill, Inc.

Copyright Business Wire 2024.

PUB: 07/24/2024 11:00 AM/DISC: 07/24/2024 11:00 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240724211753/en

