SportsSeptember 22, 2024

CFP Bracket Watch: Texas, Ohio State, Miami, Utah are top seeds as SEC hoards 1st-round home games

The top four seeds remain locked into The Associated Press' College Football Playoff bracket projection as Miami and Utah move up the Top 25.

RALPH D. RUSSO, Associated Press
Texas quarterback Arch Manning (16) throws against Louisiana-Monroe during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Texas quarterback Arch Manning (16) throws against Louisiana-Monroe during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Miami running back Damien Martinez (6) celebrates after scoring against South Florida during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Miami running back Damien Martinez (6) celebrates after scoring against South Florida during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham celebrates with players and fans after an NCAA college football game against Oklahoma State, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024, in Stillwater, Okla. (AP Photo/Mitch Alcala)
Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham celebrates with players and fans after an NCAA college football game against Oklahoma State, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024, in Stillwater, Okla. (AP Photo/Mitch Alcala)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Ohio State running back Quinshon Judkins, right, outruns Marshall defensive back J.J. Roberts to score a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
Ohio State running back Quinshon Judkins, right, outruns Marshall defensive back J.J. Roberts to score a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)ASSOCIATED PRESS

Using the AP college football poll to fill out the 12-team bracket, Texas is the No. 1 seed as the projected Southeastern Conference champion, followed by Ohio State as the second seed out of the Big Ten.

Miami, which moved up to No. 7 in the rankings, holds down the third seed as the projected Atlantic Coast Conference champion. Utah moved up to No. 10 in the rankings to maintain its place as the projected Big 12 champion and fourth seed.

The only team entering the field this week is Boise State of the Mountain West as the 12th seed and fifth-highest-ranked conference champion.

SEC teams are still holding down seeds five through eight, meaning they would all host first-round games on campus.

A reminder about the format: The top four seeds are assigned to the highest-ranked conference champions, regardless of their overall ranking. The five highest-ranked conference champions, regardless of league, are guaranteed spots in the field.

There is no cap on the number of teams that can come from one conference. The CFP selection committee starts ranking teams in November, but for now, the breakdown via the AP Top 25:

No. 9 Oregon at No. 8 Mississippi. Winner vs. No. 1 Texas in the Sugar Bowl.

No. 12 Boise State at No. 5 Georgia. Winner vs. No. 4 Utah in the Fiesta Bowl.

No. 10 Penn State at No. 7 Tennessee. Winner vs. No. 2 Ohio State in the Rose Bowl.

No. 11 Missouri at No. 6 Alabama. Winner vs. No. 3 Miami in the Peach Bowl.

Moving in this week: Boise State.

Moving out: Northern Illinois.

Next five: No. 12 Michigan, No. 13 Southern California, No. 14 LSU, No. 15 Louisville, No. 16 Notre Dame.

___

Follow Ralph D. Russo at https://twitter.com/ralphDrussoAP

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

