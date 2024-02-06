The second half of the college football season is upon us, when many teams' thoughts turn to qualifying for a bowl if not the College Football Playoff.

The usual suspects, and some new ones, are bidding for the 12 playoff spots. There are 70 more postseason openings for 35 non-playoff bowls.

Nine teams already have achieved the six-win threshold for bowl eligibility, and 21 five-win teams would join them with victories this week.

No team is more hungry than Nebraska, whose seven-season bowl drought is the longest among power conference teams. In the Cornhuskers' heyday under Bob Devaney and Tom Osborne, pocket and poster-sized schedules were printed with a line at the bottom reserved for “bowl game” as if it were preordained. From 1969-2003, it was.

The Cornhuskers, whose only loss is to Illinois in overtime at home, haven't been to a postseason game since the 2016 Music City Bowl. They have have six chances to end the program’s longest stretch without a bowl since 1955-61, and their first chance comes Saturday at unbeaten and No. 16 Indiana.

“It’s always a goal to go in and beat a ranked opponent," Nebraska defensive lineman Ty Robinson said. “There’s going to come a time again when we’re those guys. We’re going to be ranked, and people are going to be coming for us. That’s the mentality we’ve been having this season. It’s time to stop being the hunter. Let’s be the hunted.”

The picks, with all games Saturday unless noted, and lines from BetMGM Sportsbook:

No. 5 Georgia at No. 1 Texas (minus 3 1/2)

The Longhorns have a healthy Quinn Ewers and are 6-0 for the first time since 2009 as they go into only the third top-five matchup at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Georgia's defense isn't what it has been. Texas is favored to become the first team other than Alabama to beat the Bulldogs since 2020.

Pick: Texas 24-20.

No. 2 Oregon (minus 27 1/2) at Purdue

Ducks are coming off short rest after their one-point win over Ohio State in the first top-five matchup at Autzen Stadium. West Lafayette on a Friday night could be a trap some years. This isn’t one of them. Ducks have won 26 straight against unranked opponents.

Pick: Oregon 48-14.

No. 6 Miami (minus 4 1/2) at Louisville

The Hurricanes are coming off an open date following their frantic comeback win at California. National passing leader Cam Ward gets his yards in big chunks, and Louisville allowed six pass plays longer than 20 yards against Virginia last week.

Pick: Miami 35-28.

No. 7 Alabama (minus 3) at No. 11 Tennessee

The Crimson Tide haven't been the same since their crazy win against Georgia, and the Volunteers haven't been since SEC play started. One of these teams is due to break out. Bama's Jalen Milroe has two touchdown passes and three interceptions over his last three games. The Vols' Nico Iamaleava has gone two games without a TD pass.

Pick: Alabama 27-21.

No. 8 LSU (minus 3) at Arkansas

The Tigers have survived close calls against South Carolina and Mississippi, and they better be ready for another tight game in Fayetteville. The last four meetings have been decided by a total of 12 points, with LSU winning three of them.

Pick: LSU 30-24.

UCF at No. 9 Iowa State (minus 13 1/2)

The Cyclones have played strong second halves in back-to-back games to win going away against Baylor at home and West Virginia on the road. UCF's offense is in disarray. The Knights have combined for 57 points during their three-game losing streak, and Arkansas transfer QB KJ Jefferson got benched last week against Cincinnati.

Pick: Iowa State 31-10.

Virginia (plus 21 1/2) at No. 10 Clemson

The Cade Klubnik-led Clemson offense has piled up yards and points aplenty the last five games, and there's no reason to think the roll will end against the ACC's 14th-ranked defense. The Tigers have nine takeaways and just one turnover over their last four games.

Pick: Clemson 42-24.

No. 12 Notre Dame at Georgia Tech (plus 11 1/2)

The Irish come in feeling good about their defense after it held Stanford to 87 yards passing and 200 total last week. They haven't lost to the Yellow Jackets in Atlanta since 1976. The game is being played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, less than a mile from the Tech campus.

Pick: Notre Dame 30-21.