La Croix Church, area volunteers help feed the hungry
This time of year we get caught up in buying and receiving gifts. But it's worth remembering that while most of us are blessed to have a warm home and good food, there are others around the world who don't.
For many years La Croix Church in Cape Girardeau has hosted food-packing events to support Feed My Starving Children, a Christian not-for-profit organization that distributes food to malnourished children in about 70 countries.
While many people from the church volunteer their time to pack nutritious meals, the project has grown to include many throughout this community. Other church members have gotten involved, and even some athletic teams have joined in the effort. It's truly an amazing demonstration of God's love.
"Children would die if they don't receive these meals," Ruth Ann Orr, missions coordinator for the church, told the Southeast Missourian prior to this year's food-packing event. "And so, it's more than just a nice thing, a present. It's literally saving lives."
This year volunteers helped pack 536,544 meals, which will feed 1,469 children every day for a year.
This event reminds us of Jesus' words in Matthew Chapter 25:
"Then the King will say to those on his right, 'Come, you who are blessed by my Father; take your inheritance, the kingdom prepared for you since the creation of the world. For I was hungry and you gave me something to eat, I was thirsty and you gave me something to drink, I was a stranger and you invited me in, I needed clothes and you clothed me, I was sick and you looked after me, I was in prison and you came to visit me.'
"Then the righteous will answer him, 'Lord, when did we see you hungry and feed you, or thirsty and give you something to drink? When did we see you a stranger and invite you in, or needing clothes and clothe you? When did we see you sick or in prison and go to visit you?'
"The King will reply, 'Truly I tell you, whatever you did for one of the least of these brothers and sisters of mine, you did for me.'"
You can find a photo gallery of this year's food-packing event online at semissourian.com. Thank you to La Croix Church and many other volunteers from the community for being the hands and feet of Jesus.
Comments
-
Two antithetical billionairesBefore the midterm November elections, Sam Bankman-Fried was a left-wing billionaire heartthrob. He properly grew up on the Stanford campus, where his parents were well-known left-wing activist law professors. He went to a tony prep school and on to...
-
-
-
Editorial (12/19/22)Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament kicks off next weekIt's beginning to look a lot like Christmas, and we certainly want to wish everyone a healthy and happy Christmas with family and friends. In this area, the week between Christmas and New Year's means high school basketball a bunch of basketball...
-
Holiday hugs: Let kids say noUnderstanding consent starts at home, and the holiday season is a good time to visit the fundamentals and practice personal boundaries. We tell kids, "Keep your hands to yourself." But we also need to teach kids that affection is not mandatory. They...
-
Why did Black Georgians vote for Raphael Warnock?There are plenty of post-mortems about Raphael Warnock's defeat of Republican candidate Herschel Walker in the runoff for the Senate seat in Georgia. Yes, in the same state, Republican Brian Kemp won a decisive victory in the race for governor. And,...
-
Don't be fooled: Workers still share in rising productivityFor some time now, legislators have been eager to jack up subsidies for workers, whether it's by raising the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC), hiking the minimum wage or simply giving out cash benefits. Indeed, Democrats are hoping to achieve one of...
-
Scott Rhodes: The city loses more than $3 million of taxpayer money in shadow transactionWhy does the City of Cape Girardeau continue to operate in the shadow of darkness? My name is Scott Rhodes, and my family and I own The Rhodes Group, a commercial real estate development company. I am responding to Mayor Stacy Kinder's column dated...
-
Discontinuing the big bame in D.C.It's time to play the Big Game again in Washington. It's time again for members of Congress to perform one of their most important duties. But instead of passing a federal budget for the coming year, the senators and House members will take a knee...
-
Letter (12/17/22)Salvation Army needs bell ringersThe Salvation Army is currently in the middle of our annual Red Kettle Drive and hopes you will be willing to help us. We are no longer hiring temporary employees to ring the bells. We decided their cost was too expensive compared to the results, so...
-
-
Editorial (12/16/22)Fluegge, Blunt to keynote SEMO commencement this weekendSoutheast Missouri State University will confer degrees to 1,071 students this weekend during its commencement ceremonies. Among the graduates, 675 are undergraduates with 380 masters students and 16 specialist candidates. Dr. Erin Fluegge, a...
-
Editorial (12/14/22)Live Nativity events this weekend at First Midwest Bank, Saint FrancisThere are many festive events to attend this time of year, ranging from parades and community tree lighting events to personal Christmas parties. And many churches are also hosting gatherings to celebrate the reason for the season. This weekend,...
-
Column (12/14/22)Elon Musk is the nation's foremost culture warriorElon Musk, who has never called himself a conservative, is now the nation's foremost culture warrior. That he's achieved this status without espousing anything remotely like social conservatism illustrates how important a set of hothouse progressive...
-
-
Letter (12/13/22)Cape's handling of Business ParkAs a child, I remember Mom had a weekly amount allocated for groceries, gas and any other minor expenses that may occur during the week. Anytime my brothers, sister or I asked to spend money on something that wasn't in the budget for that week, Mom...
-
Editorial (12/12/22)Local resources available to prevent suicideThere's simply no other way to put it: Death by suicide is a tragic, gut-wrenching experience for families and friends. And for the individual, it's such an unnecessary ending to life. Recently, Southeast Missourian reporter Danny Walter wrote about...
-
Editorial (12/9/22)Local men recognized for heroic effortsYou're traveling and see a vehicle that has caught fire with an occupant inside. What do you do? Two local men were faced with this challenge in August. Jacob Shelton of Jackson and Donald Pritchard of Marble Hill, Missouri, came upon a single-car...
-
Editorial (12/7/22)Remembering Pearl Harbor 81 years laterWe remember the surprise attack on Pearl Harbor 81 years ago today by Japanese naval and air forces that led to 2,403 service member and civilian casualties, along with an additional 1,178 injured. The surprise assault on American soil would lead...
-
-
Editorial (12/5/22)Cape surgeon returns from medical mission tripWe're blessed in this country to have access to high quality medical care. You get a real understanding of hardship, however, when you go overseas. Many do not have the financial means to access care, and oftentimes care is simply not available. ...
-
Editorial (12/2/22)Redhawks, Tigers had exciting seasons on the gridironIt sure is nice to have local football teams playing games after Thanksgiving. That was the case last weekend as both Cape Central High School and Southeast Missouri State University played postseason games on the same day. SEMO finished its regular...
-
Editorial (11/30/22)An opportunity to support children, elderly this Christmas seasonChristmas is so much more than presents under a tree. But there's something special about seeing the smile on someone's face when they open gifts on Christmas morning. That's especially true for children. Yet for many children, gifts at...
-
-
Editorial (11/28/22)Chaffee, Oak Ridge students take home top honors at bridge competitionSeveral students from Chaffee and Oak Ridge high schools recently took home top honors in the Missouri Department of Transportation's bridge-building competition. Students from 25 high schools across Missouri participated in the 19th annual event,...
Respond to this story
Posting a comment requires a subscription.