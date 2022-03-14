News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Editorial
Editorial: Lions Club Pancake Day is more than a meal
Southeast Missourian file
It's one of our favorite days of the year. Stacks of delicious, fluffy pancakes. Dripping with syrup. Paired with perfectly crisp sausage links and your beverage of choice (orange juice, coffee or milk chocolate or white). It's certainly NOT on the keto diet. But for one day a year, the calories don't seem to bother us quite so much.
It's the 84th annual Pancake Day, brought to you by Cape Noon Lions Club. And it's on the calendar this week 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Arena Building in Cape Girardeau.
This is one of the really fun events in town. Sure, the food is excellent. But let's be honest: It's not about the sugary goodness. There's something special about seeing the Lions Club members out in force, each one flipping flapjacks, serving drinks or otherwise helping at the event. Many of the members have been doing this for years. Civic club pride at its finest. There's music at different times of the day. And you can't go to the fundraiser without seeing friends.
Speaking of raising money, the Lions do a tremendous job of raising funds at this event for good causes. Last year, the event raised about $33,000 to support local children's charities associated with eyesight and diabetes. They served about 3,500 meals and used all 900 pounds of sausage on hand.
Hats off to the Lions for the good work they do in this community. We hope you'll stop by the Arena Building on Wednesday to support the Pancake Day fundraiser.
