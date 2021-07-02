Stephen Limbaugh Sr. to be recognized with Spirit of American Award
This weekend we celebrate Americas birthday. Shes 245 years young.
Across the area there are many patriotic events, most including fireworks displays in the evening. Some are all-day celebrations with food, games and music. In todays edition of the Southeast Missourian, we highlight several happening in the area.
In Jackson, the day kicks off with a 5K walk/run and childrens fun run. Mud volleyball gets underway at 8 a.m., followed by helicopter rides at Legion Field, a car show, food stands and a beer garden, and an afternoon golf-ball drop. At 7 p.m., Shades of Soul will perform at the Nick Leist Memorial Bandshell in Jackson City Park. And the citys municipal band will follow at 8 p.m. Fireworks are scheduled for 9:30 p.m.
In Cape Girardeau, the citys Great American 4th of July, which expanded this year to coincide with the states bicentennial, will get started at 3 p.m. inside the Arena Building. Note: We said inside. There will be food trucks, giveaways and coloring and chalk art opportunities outside. At 6:30 p.m., Frank Nickell will give a presentation inside titled Why Southeast Missouri Matters! Other dignitaries will be on hand, as well. Its also the first opportunity to see the completed bicentennial mural, a project that started in Cape Girardeau. Later this year, it will be displayed in the state Capitol.
At 8 p.m., the festivities move to the Arena Grandstand where the Cape Girardeau Municipal Band will perform a selection of patriotic favorites.
Following music is the Southeast Missourians Spirit of America presentation. On Thursday, the newspaper announced former federal judge Stephen Limbaugh Sr. was selected as the 19th recipient of the Spirit of America Award. Limbaugh has an impressive record of public service spanning seven decades. And at 93, he continues to practice law in Cape Girardeau and stay involved in the community.
Along with a distinguished record of public service, Limbaugh has served on several area boards including in leadership capacities. These organizations include United Way, American Red Cross, public library board, American Cancer Society, Community Concert Association, Noon Lions Club and the civic center board. Hes also a lifetime member of Centenary United Methodist Church. And though never deployed in combat, he served in the U.S. Navy.
Limbaugh was nominated by the Cape Girardeau Noon Lions Club. The organization will receive a $1,000 cash prize in recognition of Limbaughs selection.
Other nominees for the award were Fred Burgard, Gwen Maloney, Melissa Stickel, Terri Gohn Tomlin and Carolyn and John Watkins. You can read more about each of these individuals here, in a story that appeared in Thursdays Southeast Missourian.
The Spirit of America Award presentation will be broadcast on 960 KZIM and 1400 KSIM. And the fireworks display following at 9 p.m. will be accompanied by patriotic music on all River Radio stations.
We hope you have a fun and safe Independence Day as we celebrate America, its founding and the many blessings bestowed on it by Almighty God.
