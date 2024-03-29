May this Easter bring you the hope and joy of Jesus' resurrection

-
Column (3/28/24)Recapturing our lost and disillusioned youthOur nation's Declaration of Independence begins with the famous statement that "all men ... are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness." But according to the latest...
Column (3/28/24)Why Trump's running mate is less likely to be Marco Rubio than Marjorie Taylor GreeneNow that Donald Trump is officially the presumptive Republican nominee, he's getting ready for the general election. In just the last couple of weeks, he's scratched a lot off his to-do list. He installed new leadership, including his...
Editorial (3/27/24)Tuesday is election day; important issues at stakeTuesday, April 2, is election day for municipalities and school districts. Voters will select city council and school board members and decide a number of tax proposals. In Cape Girardeau, Scott and Perry counties, measures to provide funds for...
Column (3/26/24)The dangerous consequences of Biden's border crisisIn mid-March, an illegal immigrant was arrested for viciously stabbing two people outside a laundromat in O'Fallon, Mo. It's just one of the many examples of the dangerous consequences of President Joe Biden's border crisis, which has turned every...
Editorial (3/25/24)Otto Porter Jr. set the standard for basketball in this areaOtto Porter Jr. is arguably the best basketball player to come out of Southeast Missouri. Standing 6 feet, 8 inches tall, the Scott County Central alum dominated courts throughout the region as a high school player. We remember his masterful...
New York doomed to be migrant central other cities take noteMayor Eric Adams agreement, announced Friday, to limit the time migrants can stay in shelters at taxpayers expense, is smoke and mirrors. Its designed to fool you into thinking hes solving a problem when hes actually caving to the migrant...
We must show up and do better for our communitiesA big part of my job is community engagement. The opinion section of any newspaper cannot happen without the people of the community. In order to lift up the voices of our neighbors, I must reach out and be willing to talk to people, not just sit at...
Oakland's tax revolt is a hopeful insurrectionYoud never expect a tax revolt to start in the blue California city of Oakland. But a bunch of angry, overtaxed and underprotected local business people there have said, Enough is enough. The owner of a restaurant has called on other Oakland...
Editorial (3/18/24)Cape Catfish hire new manager for 2024 seasonThe college baseball season is in full swing. Big League ballplayers are gearing up for the 2024 season in Florida and Arizona spring training camps. For fans of Americas pastime, its a glorious time of year. The smell of fresh cut grass. The...
Editorial (3/13/24)Suspects' sloppiness, good work help solve crimesIn the fantasy world of television, movies and streaming programs, law enforcement officers and prosecutors wrap a tidy bow on whatever crime has occurred within the confines of the allotted time. In the real world, thats not always the case....
Letter (3/12/24)Support public safety employeesOur police and fire departments provide extremely important and essential services for all of us in the community. They should be valued, supported and compensated with higher wages. It has been my experience that many caring individuals live in the...
Editorial (3/11/24)SEMO campaign reaches milestone with private supportSoutheast Missouri State University has reached a milestone in its Transforming Lives capital campaign. The university has raised 70% of its $60 million goal, which only includes funds from individuals and businesses. The Southeast Missourian...
Editorial (3/8/24)Now is the time to address youth suicideOne each week. One crisis per week involving a student in Cape Girardeau public and private schools that led to an official Community Counseling Center assessment from July to January. These aren't situations in which someone didn't get the right...
Editorial (3/6/24)Editorial: Redhawks softball team set to open OVC play with home seriesThe Southeast Missouri State University Redhawks softball team will begin defense of its Ohio Valley Conference crown this weekend. Led by 10th-year head coach Mark Redburn, the Redhawks have been consistent winners in recent years, stacking up at...
May this Easter bring you the hope and joy of Jesus' resurrection
May this Easter bring you the hope and joy of Jesus' resurrection
"On the first day of the week, very early in the morning, the women took the spices they had prepared and went to the tomb. They found the stone rolled away from the tomb, but when they entered, they did not find the body of the Lord Jesus. While they were wondering about this, suddenly two men in clothes that gleamed like lightning stood beside them. In their fright the women bowed down with their faces to the ground, but the men said to them, 'Why do you look for the living among the dead? He is not here; he has risen!'"
-- From the Gospel according to Luke,
Chapter 24, verses 1 through 6
The Christian celebration of Holy Week triumphantly marches toward its conclusion Sunday, culminating in the scene described in the Gospel according to Luke, Chapter 24, verses 1 through 6.
Easter.The resurrection of Jesus Christ.
From Jesus' arrival in Jerusalem on Palm Sunday, through His betrayal, arrest and death by crucifixion on Good Friday, to his miraculous ascension to Heaven on Easter Sunday, the story speaks to us in countless ways.
We find ourselves reflecting on those lessons, and recognize that they are timeless, monumental and universal.
Yet, one stands above all.
Hope.
Jesus' earthly body died, but His Spirit, His Godliness, lives as surely today as it has for the past two millenia.
We see our world today, and we might despair.
War and violence wreak havoc in Ukraine, Gaza and elsewhere.
Famine and poverty steal vibrance and, indeed, life from the young and old alike.
Humankind often does evil in the service of fueling addictions of all sundry and ravaging types.
Yet, there is hope.
We see it everywhere.
Men and women feeding the hungry, clothing the naked, welcoming the stranger.
Communities coming together to rebuild and strengthen.
Those who step forward to run into a fire to save others or step forward to stop wrongdoing.
Candidates for public office who devote time and energy pursuing progress and prosperity.
Medical personnel, truck drivers and shelf stockers who exemplify their essential status.
Teachers who instruct and care for our most precious resource.
The brave who stand before tyranny and oppression.
As a rainbow promises the rain will end or a newborn heralds the future, we cling to the hope that exists in Christ through us all.
This weekend we celebrate Easter.
May you find comfort and joy in the hopefulness and triumph of Jesus' resurrection.
