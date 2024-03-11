SEMO campaign reaches milestone with private support

Editorial

Southeast Missouri State University has reached a milestone in its Transforming Lives capital campaign. The university has raised 70% of its $60 million goal, which only includes funds from individuals and businesses.

The Southeast Missourian recently reported that the current funding total is made up of 7,864 individuals and corporations who are supporting the effort. The total does not include dollars pledged from the City of Cape Girardeau, state of Missouri or federal government.

The campaign includes several projects on campus ranging from facilities to technology to athletics. There's a new cyber command center, health sciences facility, a third building at the River Campus for art students and, of course, the Houck multipurpose development. These are all exciting projects but will also require significant investment.

The university has its annual Day of Giving coming up this month, a campaign they are referring to as "Transform the Nest!" The goal is to raise $350,000. If that total is raised, another $10,000 in challenge dollars will be released from an anonymous donor. You can learn more at www.givingday.semo.edu/pages/home-2546.

The university plays an important role in this community and beyond. It's an economic driver, attracts talent and contributes to quality of life opportunities. The capital campaign has the potential to shape the future of Southeast Missouri State University for many years to come.