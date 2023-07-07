Editorial: 12 new citizens demonstrate the promise of America

Editorial

Rick Fahr ~ Southeast Missourian

On Independence Day we saw the best of America in Cape Girardeau.

At the City of Cape Girardeau's Great American Fourth of July, we celebrated with patriotic music from the Cape Girardeau Municipal Band, the Southeast Missourian's Spirit of America Award and a fantastic fireworks display. But kicking off the evening was a very special ceremony in which 12 individuals took the oath of citizenship to become naturalized citizens.

If you've never attended a naturalization ceremony, we encourage you to do so. It's a moving experience. These individuals have great respect for what it means to be an American citizen. And for many, the path to citizenship did not come easy.

The process itself takes time. It includes, among other things, an interview; an English test confirming the ability to read, write and speak basic English; and a civics test where the individual answers important questions about American government and its history.

On Tuesday evening, the 12 new citizens were each asked to share what citizenship meant to them. Nearly each one talked about how proud they were to be joining this country. Some talked about how long it took them to earn their citizenship from the time they arrived here until today. For some, coming to America was about spending their life with a husband or wife. Several talked about the opportunity of America. And the word "freedom" was also used.

This group represented several countries. A couple were from England and noted the irony of earning their American citizenship on the Fourth of July.

These 12 individuals understand the promise of America, the pursuit of happiness.

We'd like to extend our appreciation to the U.S. District Court of Eastern Missouri, including Judge Stephen Limbaugh Jr, for holding the ceremony in conjunction with the Great American Fourth of July event and Spirit of America Award presentation. This made for a memorable evening, certainly for the 12 but also for the many area residents who attended at the Arena Park grandstand.

Congratulations to the new citizens. We wish you every happiness and success in America. God bless each of you.