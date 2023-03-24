SEMO basketball provides reason to cheer

Editorial

Longtime area basketball fans will remember the epic game between SEMO and powerhouse LSU in the 2000 NCAA Tournament. Southeast nearly pulled off an upset in the first round. It's been quite the drought since that game on March 16, 2000 in Salt Lake City, Utah.

But this year, the Redhawks have turned the corner and provided a reason for fans to get excited once again.

Led by 41-year-old coach Brad Korn, now in his third year at the helm of SEMO's program, the Redhawks had a good regular season followed by a magical Ohio Valley Conference Tournament where they won four games in four days.

SEMO nearly lost the OVC championship game to Tennessee Tech on a last second jump shot. But with Tennessee Tech's Diante Wood's foot on the three-point line, the shot counted for only two points instead of the game-winning three. The Redhawks went from near heartbreak to jubilation in a short period of time when an overtime victory gave the Redhawks their first NCAA Tournament appearance in 23 years.

SEMO would go on to face Texas A&M Corpus Christi in the First Four held in Dayton, Ohio. Southeast showed well on the national stage, but the Islanders pulled off a 75-71 victory to advance. Southeast was in the game throughout, making multiple comeback attempts. With 15 seconds left, the Redhawks were within 1 point.

The NCAA Tournament appearance was big for the for the basketball team, its athletic program and the university as a whole. More than 2,000 fans showed up to the Show Me Center for the selection show held the Sunday before the tournament when the Redhawks learned their matchup for the tournament. The atmosphere was electric. There's a new energy around SEMO basketball. Winning has a way of growing fan engagement.

The success of the men's basketball team is another example of the good things happening with Southeast athletics. Since 2019, all of SEMO's athletic programs have won at least one conference or national championship. And football, basketball and baseball are all defending OVC champions. Couple that with the success SEMO athletes are having in the classroom and it's all the more impressive.

We know that sports success plays a role in student recruitment. Southeast Missourian journalist Clay Herrell spoke with university president Carlos Vargas at the First Four in Dayton, Ohio. The president believes the success of the basketball team will have a positive impact on the university going forward.

"When you look at history and the way things happen at other institutions when something like this has happened, there is a lot of impact," Vargas told the Missourian. "I want to believe that this is something that will make an impact on prospective students. Athletically, we're hoping to maintain the rhythm, but it's a challenge because it requires resources. I have the impression that this is going to be making a very, major impact academically and athletically on the institution and as a result in the entire community."

Congratulations to coach Brad Korn and the entire SEMO basketball team on a great season. If this year was any indication, the best is yet to come. That's exciting for SEMO and the broader Cape Girardeau region.