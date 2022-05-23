Semoball Awards winter sports finalists announced
Winter sports finalists and the Lifetime Achievement Award recipient were announced recently for the 2022 Semoball Awards.
The event, presented by SoutheastHEALTH, will be held July 8 at La Croix Church in Cape Girardeau.
Finalists for boys basketball: Tristan Johnson, Bernie; Cameron Williams, Cape Central; Zahmius Smith, Caruthersville; Rico Coleman, Charleston; PJ Farmer, Charleston; Luke Barnes, Cooter; Preston Turner, East Carter; Tray'von Thomas, Hayti; Caleb Schaab, Leopold; and Jadis Jones, NMCC.
Finalists for girls basketball: Alandry Below, Advance; Kendall Holweg, Delta; Addie Nichols, Delta; Kaylee King, Ellington; Gretchen Hackworth, Ellington; Amiya Johnson, Hayti; Katie Waller, Jackson; Lexi Rubel, Notre Dame; Karris Allen, Sikeston; and Aymari Blissett, Sikeston.
Finalists for girls swimming: Marianne Dean, Cape Central; Emilie Dickson, Cape Central; Tommy-Anne Marriott, Cape Central; Sydney Ringwald, Cape Central; and Hadley Wyatt, Jackson.
Finalists for boys wrestling: Liam Bryant, Jackson; Landon Vassalli, Jackson; Owen Dowdy, Notre Dame; Trey Schreckenberg, Notre Dame; and Lucas Robertson, Poplar Bluff.
Finalists for girls wrestling: Mallorie Metzger, Jackson; Alexis Rowland, Poplar Bluff; Zoe Freeman, Poplar Bluff; Katherine Grubbs, Sikeston; and Lila Eckert, Sikeston.
The Lifetime Achievement Award recipient is Charlie Vickery, the longtime area football coach for Chaffee, Scott City and Sikeston. Vickery is also a member of the Missouri Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame.
Along with presenting sponsor SoutheastHEALTH, the Semoball Awards are supported by The Bank of Missouri (Official Bank Sponsor), SEMO ESPN Radio, the St. Louis Cardinals, rustmedia and your local newspaper.
Tickets are available for this year's event online at semoball.com/awards.
We look forward to recognizing the best of the best in Southeast Missouri high school sports later this summer.
