Letter to the Editor

My name is Tatyana.

I pray about Ukraine now!

Ukraine is a beautiful country and I can hardly stand to watch the news. What happened with my nice country where I was living before?

It's very sad about the Russian invasion, and more sad because Belarus also enjoyed to be killer for Ukrainian people.

It's unbelievable how people can't solve their problems peacefully, how people ruin another country's democracy.

That is not right!

I will continue to pray for Ukraine, their leaders, my family and friends, and about all Ukraine's people.

My country deserves to be free from Putin aggression!

Please pray with me, please!

Let us lift up prayers for all Ukrainians and give them strength and fortitude.

Please pray about President Zelenskyy, and help him stand strong against the despot Putin.

Also let us lift up prayers for those the Russian people who are shocked and ashamed by their nation's attack on Ukraine to give them strength to speak out, even in the face of brutal oppression.

These are terrible and tragic events, and I would like to ask America to do what can be possible to do to stop Russian invasion for Ukraine.

TATYANA LIPSKAYA, Cape Girardeau