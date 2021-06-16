Summer Arts Festival returns with new additions

Editorial

Music, dance, theatre and other forms of art will be on display this week with the return of the River Campus Summer Arts Festival.

The one-day festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday with a variety of family-friendly activities, performances and exhibitions. It's also free to attend.

Throughout the week there will also be other activities. Two camps are taking place, one for acting and the other for dancing geared for children 12 years of age and older.

New this year, the Lanford Wilson New American Play Festival, an effort geared toward college-aged actors, is also taking place. Several performances are scheduled. There were more than 750 submissions for the festival and the top five will be performed.

The River Campus Summer Arts Festival is always a fun experience for the entire family, and it's a showpiece for music, art and culture. You can learn more about the activities in a story at semissourian.com and on the River Campus website, rivercampus.org.