Cape, Jackson cancel cleanup day for parks due to weather but offer alternatives

Editorial

This weekend was supposed to be an opportunity for volunteers to help clean up the parks in Cape Girardeau and Jackson. But anticipated rain on Saturday has led organizers of both events to cancel. Still, there are ways to help out when it stops raining.

Individuals and groups who would like to volunteer to help clean up the Cape Girardeau parks at another pre-arranged time should contact Brock Davis at 339-6340 or bdavis@cityofcape.org.

Those interested in helping out in Jackson should contact Shane West Anderson at 204-8848 or swanderson@jacksonmo.org.

The parks in this area are wonderful amenities. From trails and ponds to pavilions and ballfields, along with playground equipment, there's plenty to enjoy.

Parks cleanup days are great events to support and are important as we seek to keep these spaces shining. While the annual community events won't take place this year, there are still opportunities to help beautify these spaces that provide much joy for so many.