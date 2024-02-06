SEMO receiver Tristan Smith making name for himself

Tristan Smith’s most impressive play of the 2024 season so far is not some flashy touchdown catch or eye-popping one-handed grab over an opposing defensive back.

While the Southeast Missouri State junior wide receiver’s highlight reel is littered with dazzling plays of that caliber, one of Smith’s marquee moments came in the most unlikely of scenarios.

With 12 minutes left in the second quarter of SEMO’s home game against Tennessee Tech this past Saturday, the Redhawks were faced with a third-and-6 at midfield in a scoreless game. On a play that looked to have extended the drive, tight end Mitchell Sellers fumbled the ball after the catch when he tried to extend it to the first-down marker. Golden Eagles defensive back Eric Taylor then scooped up the loose ball and raced down the far sideline with green grass and a convoy of Tennessee Tech blockers ahead.

In what appeared to be a clear scoop-and-score touchdown for the Tennessee Tech defense, Smith hustled all the way down to the SEMO 10-yard-line, where he punched the ball out of Taylor’s arm and saw it roll into the back of the end zone for a touchback to regain SEMO possession.

The Redhawks ended up kicking a field goal on the ensuing drive to ignite an eventual 34-3 victory, with that momentum-shifting play being one of the most important moments of the day.

“That was an amazing effort,” head coach Tom Matukewicz said. “And it's not just an effort play, it was a smart play. You're running down and obviously could have tackled him right there, but to get the ball out was a real heady, vet-type of move. So, that's impressive. This is really his first year of being a main contributor starting.”

Effort — the one word that encapsulates that specific play and, unironically, Smith’s college football journey.

SEMO wide receiver Tristan Smith celebrates on his way to the sideline after a touchdown catch against Tennessee Tech on Saturday, Oct. 12. Kaiden Karper ~ kkarper@semoball.com

Before the LaGrange, Georgia, native impressed SEMO coaches after arriving on campus as a transfer this past spring, Smith was busy carving a path to compete at the Division 1 level.

At 6-foot-5, 205 pounds, Smith was a standout two-sport athlete as a football and basketball player at LaGrange High School, but poor grades and a lack of interest from college scouts led him to take the junior college route.

“I knew I had to go to JUCO if I wanted to get where I wanted to be,” Smith said. “I originally committed to Garden City Community College, then I decommitted a week later when I got to Hutchinson Community College and they offered.”

During his time in Hutchinson, Kansas, Smith learned from and surrounded himself with some elite-level talent — most notably current University of Alabama wide receiver Malik Benson, who was the unanimous top-ranked junior college recruit in the country in 2022.