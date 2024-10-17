All sections
SportsOctober 18, 2024

Treyton Barnett scores four, Waylon Huber shuts out DeSoto as Perryville wins JCAA title 

Perryville Pirates clinched their 12th JCAA title in 13 seasons with a 4-0 win over DeSoto. Treyton Barnett scored all four goals, while Waylon Huber secured a crucial shutout.

Tony Capobianco avatar
Tony Capobianco
Treyton Barnett, seen during a recent game, scored four goals to lead Perryville to a 4-0 win over DeSoto on Thursday, Oct. 17, in Perryville. 
Treyton Barnett, seen during a recent game, scored four goals to lead Perryville to a 4-0 win over DeSoto on Thursday, Oct. 17, in Perryville. Tony Capobianco ~ tcapobianco@semoball.com

The Perryville Pirates secured a decisive 4-0 victory over the DeSoto Dragons on Thursday.

The Pirates not only improved their record to 11-5 but also clinched the JCAA championship for the 12th time in 13 seasons.

Treyton Barnett was the standout player in the match against the Dragons, scoring all four goals for the Pirates. His first goal came with 16:16 left in the first half, setting the tone for the rest of the game.

Barnett leads the team with 21 goals. His ability to find the back of the net consistently makes him a crucial part of the Pirates' offensive strategy.

When Barnett scores, he scores in bunches. He recently scored two goals on Oct. 10, as the Pirates got revenge over Saxony Lutheran in a 3-0 win. He also scored the first two goals of Perryville’s 5-1 win over Sikeston on Oct. 8. He also scored the Pirates’ lone goal when they lost at Jackson on Sept. 7. Barnett also scored a hat trick against Windsor on Sept. 10.

On the defensive end, goalkeeper Waylon Huber played a pivotal role in maintaining a strong backline. Huber achieved his second consecutive clean sheet, contributing to the team's seven shutouts this season. The junior’s presence in goal has been a significant factor in the Pirates' defensive success, providing a reliable last line of defense.

The Pirates' dominance in the JCAA league is a testament to their consistent performance over the years. The Pirates have established themselves as a formidable force in the Southeast Missouri area, with a well-rounded team that excels in both offense and defense.

The Pirates' impressive home record remains unblemished at 6-0, with an opportunity to complete a perfect home season against Fredericktown on Monday, Oct. 21.

