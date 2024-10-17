The Perryville Pirates secured a decisive 4-0 victory over the DeSoto Dragons on Thursday.

The Pirates not only improved their record to 11-5 but also clinched the JCAA championship for the 12th time in 13 seasons.

Treyton Barnett was the standout player in the match against the Dragons, scoring all four goals for the Pirates. His first goal came with 16:16 left in the first half, setting the tone for the rest of the game.

Barnett leads the team with 21 goals. His ability to find the back of the net consistently makes him a crucial part of the Pirates' offensive strategy.